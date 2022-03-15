St. Modwen to double housebuilding delivery with strategic land tie-up

St. Modwen’s dedicated housebuilding business plans to double in size over the next five years as it brings together internal capabilities in land buying, planning, pre-construction, and customer delivery. Experts within its previously standalone strategic land business, Strategic Land & Regeneration, will be combining with St. Modwen Homes to accelerate growth.

St. Modwen’s residential and community focus will continue through St. Modwen Homes which last year delivered almost 1200 new homes. It has one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings for a housebuilder of its size in the UK (HBF), an award-winning track record in health and safety, and a progressive and sustainable approach to housebuilding.

Acquired by Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, in August 2021, St. Modwen’s strategic focus on the high growth sectors of logistics and housebuilding has attracted ongoing support and investment. St. Modwen Homes is selling homes across 24 sites and is making significant land acquisitions to support its ambitious growth plans. Meanwhile, St. Modwen Logistics delivered 1.4m sq ft of new warehouse space during 2021, with high levels of growth planned in 2022, backed by one of the UK’s largest pipelines at c. 19m sq ft.

Sarwjit Sambhi, CEO of St. Modwen

Sarwjit Sambhi, CEO of St. Modwen, commented: “Over recent years, St. Modwen has become one of the UK’s leading developers of new communities and high-quality homes. Bringing together our land capabilities is natural progression for St. Modwen Homes and we hope a catalyst to double the size of this business.”