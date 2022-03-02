Stepnell completes BREEAM-rated ‘Very Good’ £29 million Gloucestershire retirement community

NATIONAL contractor Stepnell has completed works on behalf of Brio Retirement Living to design and build the £29m Beechwood Park – a 106 dwelling luxury retirement living community in Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire.

The completed Beechwood Park retirement home boasts a range of one, two, and three bedroomed bungalows and apartments, each cladded in Cotswold Stone, and set against a quintessential countryside backdrop within one of UK’s most desirable market towns.

Sustainable living solutions have been incorporated into the design and build, to include district heating, combined heat and power generation, and full home automation. As a result, this project has been awarded the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) ‘‘Very Good’’ standard rating and BRE HQM (Home Quality Mark) Level 3.

Designed with a wide range of community facilities and communal areas, the retirement home is home to beautiful landscaped gardens, and includes an exercise trail, raised bed gardens and Brio’s brasserie and bar Slate & Grain. Furthermore, there is a purpose-built social space for recreational activities, club fitness suite, spa and lounge. A shuttle bus is also available for shopping trips and excursions.

Colin Chiles, operations director at Stepnell, said: “We are delighted to open the doors to Beechwood Park, a to provide a first-class retirement living experience in the heart of the Cotswolds.

“Together with Brio, we have prioritised the environmental performance of the residential community throughout every phase of planning and delivery, which has been recognised as part of the BREEAM accreditation process to achieve “Very Good” standard. This has been achieved as result of a strong collaborative effort.”

To achieve the BREEAM ‘Very Good’ standard, the team demonstrated ‘best practice’ – the performance rating reserved for the top 10% of new UK non-domestic buildings.

Colin continued: “This development follows a series of retirement village projects in the region, including the recently delivered £5.25m Edwardstow Court in the centre of Stow. Stepnell has quickly become recognised as a national contractor of choice for retirement developments, which has organically grown through a series of successful partnerships.”

The residential units are now available with a range of buy, part-own, rent and part-rent options.

Stepnell’s completion adds to a growing portfolio of care projects, which will soon include the £6.5m The Gables Care Home on Bennett Drive in Birmingham and a £4.3m refurbishment project at the Town Thorns Care Home in Rugby, with work currently underway at both sites.

