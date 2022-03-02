PETERBOROUGH ARENA, EAST OF ENGLAND SHOWGROUND FEBRUARY 26-27

The 7 Figure Construction Business Builder live two-day event held at the Peterborough Arena, was attended by more than 130 construction businesses from all over the UK.

Hosted by CEO of Trade Mastermind and winner of BBC’s The Apprentice Joseph Valente, the event was a huge success. There were a few regulars returning, but it was fantastic to see many new businesses attending for the first time – and vowing to return for more in the future.

Guest speakers included TV’s Undercover Big Boss and philanthropist Alfie Best. Together with the founder of the popular trade website Checkatrade Kevin Byrne. Both had the audience grasped as they talked about their early lives, how they ventured into business for the first time and what motivates them to be successful in business. Both received an incredible standing ovation by all who attended.

Joseph Valente inspired everyone when he took to the stage and presented for the whole of Saturday and fully explaining how construction businesses, such as plumbing & heating, electrical, landscaping and building trades, can move to the next level.

James King who runs his landscaping business in West Sussex said: “Wow! What a great weekend! I arrived home and went immediately into the office with white boards and post-it notes and started to make plans. I can’t wait to start implementing everything I’ve learned over the weekend into my business. Thank you so much Joseph Valente and the whole Trade Mastermind team!”

CEO of Trade Mastermind Joseph Valente added: “Trade Mastermind has done countless training and business building events, but this was our maiden arena event, which has proved to be a huge success. Businesses from all over the UK arrived and judging by the messages I’ve received, everyone had an absolutely amazing experience, as well as learning a massive amount of knowledge to implement into their own businesses.

“It was amazing to see our guest speakers Alfie Best and Kevin Byrne receiving such an incredible welcome from everyone. Their life stories so far were absolutely inspirational.

“The Peterborough Arena at the East of England Showground, proved to be the perfect location for us and located close to the A1. The parking facilities, staff and food provided throughout the weekend was outstanding. We will certainly be holding more events here in the future.”

For further info on any future Trade Mastermind events please visit: www.trademastermind.co.uk or email: [email protected]