TRANSFORMATIONAL ARENA AND MULTI-USE DEVELOPMENT FOR STOKE-ON-TRENT CITY CENTRE TO BE PROCURED THROUGH PAGABO

PLANS have been revealed for a number of transformative development schemes in Stoke-on-Trent this week, including the mixed-used Etruscan Square development, which is set to procure both its development and construction through Pagabo’s national frameworks.

Etruscan Square, which is backed by £20 million of levelling up funding from the government, is set to transform the city centre with a 3,600-capacity arena, 82,000 sq ft of commercial space, 285 homes, a 138-bedroom 3-star hotel, and a 701-space multi-storey car park to support existing demand and new amenities alike.

The announcement of the Etruscan Square development, which is already out for pre-planning consultation, was one of several levelling up initiatives announced by the leader of Stoke-on-Trent City Council at global real estate conference MIPIM.

As part of the overall announcement, the procurement strategy for the scheme was revealed by council leader Abi Brown, who spoke to developers at MIPIM about how 7.12 acres of city centre land is shovel-ready, and how Meigh Street Car Park is already being cleared to make way for new development.

Jonathan Parker, head of construction at Pagabo, said: “We’re incredibly pleased to be working with Stoke-on-Trent City Council on the procurement of such an exciting development, which will bring huge transformation and opportunity to the city.

“The government’s levelling up plans and funding have been widely welcomed, and we’re very pleased to see Stoke-on-Trent City Council has been so quick to put that funding towards schemes that will benefit the wider city. Being able to support schemes like this with simple, yet efficient and compliant procurement processes is something that we’re really proud of and that allows us to help turn these plans into a reality.”

The procurement strategy reveals the council’s commitment to the comprehensive delivery of the Etruscan Square masterplan, outlining the use of Pagabo’s Developer-Led Framework to ensure the successful delivery of high-quality, mixed-use development.

Meanwhile, the Etruscan Square multi-storey car park will be delivered via a stand-alone two stage design and build contract between the council and a main contractor, which will be procured through Pagabo’s Major Works Framework.

Councillor Abi Brown, leader of Stoke-on-Trent City Council, said: “Our Levelling Up projects already have huge momentum behind them and significant, tangible progress is being made to deliver them. We’re confident that we have the right opportunities, and the right mix of developments that can make the biggest difference to our city and are attractive schemes for development.

“We’re backed by the biggest allocation in Levelling Up funding for a specific city in the country, we’ve tested out our proposals to major national investors in London, and now we’re telling global brands, major UK-based international companies and key national agencies what we are delivering in Stoke-on-Trent and how they can be a part of our success story.”

The council has stated that the £20 million of levelling up funding for the development will be defrayed to de-risk and support the early delivery of the multi-storey car park, infrastructure and first phase residential proposals, which will act as the catalyst for the wider masterplan.

Planning approval for the development is expected to be granted in the summer, shortly followed by the tender process to appoint the key parties through Pagabo’s frameworks to deliver the transformative scheme.

