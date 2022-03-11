Trio of advisers facilitates cross-border architecture sector deal  ￼

Britain’s creative industries sector has received a major vote of confidence, with Weston Williamson + Partners – one of the UK’s leading architecture and urban design practices – joining Egis, one of the world’s biggest consulting, engineering and operating companies. A trio of advisers supported Weston Williamson + Partners with the deal – Menzies LLP and BCMS provided corporate finance advice while DMH Stallard advised on the legal aspects.

Weston Williamson + Partners is an award-winning practice with studios in Manchester, London, Sydney and Melbourne, with particular expertise in large-scale infrastructure, masterplanning and city-shaping projects. The firm has designed and delivered major infrastructure projects in the UK and around the world, including two soon-to-be-revealed Elizabeth Line stations at Paddington and Woolwich, Melbourne’s Metro Tunnel project, and new residential and mixed-use developments across London.

Egis is a leading international player active in the consulting, engineering and operating sectors, with operations in 120 countries worldwide. Egis recently produced the Paris 2050 Carbon Neutral Plan and already works with some of the world’s leading architecture firms. By investing in Weston Williamson + Partners’ talent and established global brand, the partnership expands the practice’s design capability and expertise, opens up new international opportunities for the firm, and strengthens Egis’ global presence in the infrastructure and design sectors. Together, Egis and Weston Williamson + Partners share a powerful combined skillset to address the climate emergency.

Today’s announcement sees the purchase by Egis of a majority stake in Weston Williamson + Partners, with the practice’s name, brand and company leadership brought under the Egis umbrella. The deal will allow Weston Williamson + Partners to expand its global reach and compete for high profile projects in new markets. The new Weston Williamson + Partners’ Board will be led by founding partners Chris Williamson and Rob Naybour as Chairman and CEO respectively, alongside Weston Williamson + Partners’ managing partner, Philip Breese, and four senior Egis-employed board members.

Rob Naybour, CEO at Weston Williamson + Partners, said:

“The advisory team headed up by Andrew Sims at BCMS, Kevin Paget and Ralph Mitchison at Menzies LLP, Helen Mead at DMH Stallard and Oliver Jankowsky at Hall & Wilcox were superb in helping us navigate what was an incredibly complex sale process – our sincerest thanks to them all.

“This was a challenging process, and we could not have done it without the teamwork and purpose displayed by our team. The advice was solid and collaborative, but the manner of working was superb; calm, considered yet firm when it was required.”

Kevin Paget, corporate finance director at Menzies LLP, said:

“It was a privilege to work with the Weston Williamson + Partners senior team and all the other advisers on this strategic cross border transaction, which will help Weston Williamson + Partners to strengthen its foothold in the global architecture market and continue to deliver major projects, including those helping to address the climate crisis.”

Andrew Sims of corporate finance advisor BCMS added:



“It has been a genuine pleasure to advise and support a sector-leading practice in our client Weston Williamson + Partners, which has built a global reputation for excellence in city shaping. Its strategic appeal to an experienced, international acquirer in Egis is clear to see, and the cultural fit between both parties was central to the deal. Due to the international footprint of both businesses, this transaction did have its complexities. But with advisors DMH Stallard, Menzies and Hall & Wilcox also on board, there was an extremely high level of skill, tenacity and professional expertise to hand, and a spirit of collaboration throughout.”

Helen Mead, Partner, DMH Stallard, said:



“We were delighted to help Weston Williamson +Partners move to the next exciting stage of their development, with the support of Egis. We look forward to watching their continued success as they offer clients an excellent service in all aspects of transport, infrastructure and the built environment in the UK and internationally.”