Tritax appoints GMI to build new 158,000 sq ft build to suit facility.

Development is being built for leading UK confectionary manufacturer Swizzels at the new MA6NITUDE logistics/industrial development in Middlewich, Cheshire.

GMI Construction Group PLC has today announced that it has been appointed by Magnitude Land LLP, a joint venture between Tritax Symmetry, the development arm of Tritax Big Box and NPLL to commence work on a new 158,000 sq ft facility for leading UK confectionary company Swizzels at the MA6NITUDE logistics/industrial development situated in Middlewich, Cheshire.

To herald the announcement of the project a ground-breaking ceremony was held onsite involving dignitaries from GMI and Tritax together with members of the extended project team.

Construction of the AEW designed new facility started at the beginning of 2022 and is expected to be complete by the end of 2022. The facility represents the first phase of Swizzels’ expanded manufacturing/distribution capacity, which could grow up to 458,000 sq ft as future phases are added.

To the northern area of the site at MA6NITUDE, Tritax Symmetry and GMI are delivering two new build facilities which are being built on a speculative basis and will comprise 149,000 sq ft and 41,000 sq ft. and expected to be available in June 2022.

Speaking about the announcement Marc Banks, Divisional Marketing Director GMI Construction Group said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been instructed by Tritax to construct this important new facility for famous UK Confectionery manufacturer Swizzels.

This follows our successful appointment on the adjacent plot where GMI is well along presently with the construction of new two speculative warehouse units of 149,000 and 41,000 sq ft respectively. GMI enjoys a strong and expanding working relationship with Tritax and we look forward to delivering another high-quality outcome for them.”

Also Speaking about the next phases of development at MA6NITUDE, David Nuttall, development director at Tritax Symmetry, commented: “MA6NITUDE continues to evolve and with the two new speculative buildings available in the summer, we are well placed to welcome new high-quality occupiers to the area. Swizzels’ new manufacturing building will be an exceptional facility for their business and also opens up a further plot to enable us to deliver a 230,000 sq ft building by early 2023.”.

Matt Pochin, director at Legat Owen, joint agents for the scheme with Savills and B8 Real Estate continued: “MA6NITUDE is already a major business destination in its own right and the high-level of activity, coupled with the fact that the speculatively developed units are constructed to net zero carbon in construction, will certainly appeal to businesses looking for more sustainable accommodation in line with their own ESG values”.

Magnitude Land is being advised by project team including RPS (PM/QS), AEW Architects, civils and infrastructure specialist SGI, and CMS Solicitors.