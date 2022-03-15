UK energy networks support efforts to power Ukraine

Around 500 mobile generators will be supplied to keep lights on in Ukraine, enough to power around 20,000 homes or equivalent buildings.

Responding to the UK Government’s announcement, David Smith, Chief Executive of Energy Networks Association, which represents the UK’s energy network businesses said:

“We are deeply concerned and saddened by the war in Ukraine and the UK’s network operators have been working closely with the government to identify what help we can provide.“We hope these generators can offer civilians the very basic necessities of warmth and power, and we will continue to offer our support however we can.”