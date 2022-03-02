UKREiiF SETS NEW INDUSTRY BENCHMARK ON INCLUSIVITY AND SUSTAINBILITY WITH MAJOR SOCIAL VALUE DRIVE

UKREiiF aims to become one of the most inclusive and sustainable events for the real estate and infrastructure industry when it launches this May in Leeds

It has already started measuring social value impact using 20 key metrics covering topics such as wellbeing, environment and diversity, and will use the data to make improvements

The conference is expected to welcome more than 5,000 delegates, 250 speakers and over 100 exhibitors

The UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF), a major new conference and exhibition taking place in Leeds from 17-19 May, has embarked on an expansive social value campaign aimed at making it one of the most inclusive and sustainable events in the real estate and infrastructure industry.

The three-day event, which will welcome over 5,000 delegates, 100 exhibitors, and more than 250 speakers, is centred around connecting people, places and businesses in order to accelerate the levelling up agenda and unlock sustainable, inclusive and transformational investment across the UK.

The conference has been structured to provide an unprecedented platform for underrepresented groups as well as smaller organisations and businesses from diverse geographical locations. For instance, all conference panels at UKREiiF will be balanced and diverse. In addition, every group of five or more ticket holders will receive an additional two tickets for free provided that the additional delegates come from underrepresented groups.

UKREiiF is also working with skills and diversity initiative Regeneration Brainery to establish a mentoring system to encourage young people to attend the event and learn about the industry, as well as with the Royal Planning Town Institute to promote it to students and lecturers. Other partners so far signed up include Freehold LGBT+, which is offering free tours, and Real Estate Women, which is hosting a Zumba class.

The event’s environmental sustainability credentials have also been carefully considered. Firstly, the choice of host city has been made with the environment in mind. Leeds is the most central city with appropriate conferencing and exhibition facilities, which therefore minimises both the distance delegates need to travel and their carbon footprints.

Moreover, UKREiiF is running a campaign to offset the carbon created from travelling to the event and is due to gain its ISO Sustainability Accreditation ahead of the event taking place. The organisers are also working with sustainable travel partner LNER, to offer discounts to UKREiiF attendees that travel by train.

To ensure these efforts are maximised, UKREiiF is using software specialist Loop in order to measure social value impact across 20 metrics, which includes categories spanning wellbeing, charity, mentoring, training, diversity and sustainability. The information will play a pivotal role in shaping the event, used actively throughout so that improvements and adjustments can be made and impact optimised.

The first report is due out within weeks, ahead of the event taking place. Crucially, UKREiiF is taking an iterative approach, with regular reporting meaning that the team will be able make improvements to the event’s social impact indefinitely.

Keith Griffiths, Founder of Built Environment Networking, UKREiiF’s organiser, said: “UKREiiF places social value considerations at its core, so it is important that we use social value measurements to ensure it is being applied effectively and extensively.

“All forward-thinking organisations are now focused on developing robust environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies. Sometimes, however, the ‘s’ in ESG can play second fiddle to the ‘e’. While UKREiiF can boast very strong environmental credentials, we also want to lead the industry in terms of providing the very best in social impact.”

Sustainability is also at the heart of UKREiiF’s awards, which take place on the evening of Tuesday 17th May. The awards feature categories specifically dedicated to celebrating pioneers in the ESG agenda, including Net Zero Hero of the Year, Social Value & Inclusive Growth Creator of the Year and Net Zero Place of the Year. The free to enter awards are now open and submissions should be submitted by February 28th.

In addition to showcasing investment opportunities to investors, developers and house builders, UKREiiF’s conference agenda will address key sustainability themes, including the UK’s net zero target, social value and inclusive growth, the future of real estate and building better communities.

Griffiths said: “At the heart of the show’s reason for being is improved outcomes for all people. That means promoting social value as well as environmental sustainability in real estate, as well as breaking down barriers and promoting diversity in all its forms in the real estate industry.”

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Joanne Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool City Council, Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council, and Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, are among the keynote speakers taking centre stage at the event.

The conference will also hear from other leading lights in local government, including Andrew Kerr OBE, Chief Executive of The City of Edinburgh Council, Suzanne Wylie, Chief Executive of Belfast City Council, Marvin Rees, the Mayor of Bristol, Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, and Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands.

They will be joined by Lord Grimstone, Minister for Investment at the Department for International Trade, Baroness Vere, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, John Flint, Chief Executive at UK Infrastructure Bank, and Bridget Rosewell, Commissioner at the National Infrastructure Commission.

The agenda is also replete with influential figures from central government and national agencies, including Nick Harris, Chief Executive of National Highways, Dr Janet Young, Chief Property Officer of the UK Government, as well as Gareth Rhys Williams, Government Chief Commercial Officer in the Cabinet Office, and Peter Denton, Chief Executive of Homes England.

On the private sector side, meanwhile, speakers include Anna Devlet, Head of Social Sustainability at British Land, Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive Officer at the Harworth Group, Katie Kopec, International Director at JLL, Jennie Coleville, Head of ESG and Sustainability at Landsec, and Jennie Daly, Group Operations Director at Taylor Wimpey. Heads of leading occupiers include Dr Kath Mackay, Director at Bruntwood Life Sciences, and Andy Williams, Vice President, UK Strategy, at AstraZeneca.

Private sector representation at UKREiiF is also strong when it comes to the exhibition, with dozens of companies already signed up including Englobe, LandTech, First Base, Capital & Centric, JLL, MEPC, Countryside, Faithful & Gould, Atkins, Tarmac, Queensberry, Thirteen Group, Delta Simons, Maber, E.ON and ERE Property.

