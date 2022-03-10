Victory Leisure Homes announces innovative partnership with Hilti

Leading holiday homes manufacturer Victory Leisure Homes has announced a unique new partnership with market-leading systems, software, services and manufacturing equipment specialists Hilti.

The partnership has seen Victory implement an advanced asset management system across the business that is bespoke to its exact needs. An innovative collaboration, Victory is the only holiday home manufacturer to use Hilti’s management system in this way.

Enabling Victory to manage vital components across its Hull and East Yorkshire sites, Hilti’s ON!Track asset management system uses data matrix codes and Bluetooth technology to track and manage tools, equipment and materials via a cloud software platform.

The unique collaboration significantly reduces timescales across all aspects of the manufacturing process, with ON!Track saving Victory up to 6,000 hours per year.

As part of the partnership Victory also benefits from Hilti’s all-inclusive fleet contract, which gives access to unlimited manufacturing support and maintenance, and significantly shorter lead times to receive new tools, alongside the option to upgrade Hilti’s top-of-the-range fleet every three years.

Mark Hewitt, director of operations at Victory Leisure Homes, said: “As a company that prides itself on challenging the norm and turning traditional processes on their head, we were eager to make the most of Hilti’s market-leading ON!Track technology to create the most efficient and productive system possible for our team.

“As well as providing workers with the very best tools for the job, the partnership streamlines the manufacturing process and allows the team to have complete visibility on everything they need with one touch of a button.

“Our decision to partner with Hilti came after trialling its system for six months. We place a great deal of value on the views of our workforce and their feedback on the trial was extremely positive.”

The new system also allows Victory to help efficiently support its 45001:2018 accreditation in Occupational Health and Safety and ensure its sites remain compliant, safe, and productive.

In addition, management can run automated reports on the status of all units within seconds, reducing downtime and substantially decreasing paperwork.

Sebastiaan Groenhuijsen, head of product management for Northern Europe at Hilti, added: “It’s always great when businesses use our ON!Track asset management system in new and innovative ways. By tagging its large catalogue of holiday homes, Victory has used out-of-the-box thinking to tailor ON!Track to the business – which we hope will inspire others to do the same. We look forward to continuing this partnership with Victory and our future collaborations.”

Other benefits of the partnership include regular tools servicing to ensure all tools are fit for use and remain within the vibration levels for the user.