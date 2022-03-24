VINCI UK Developments and St. Modwen receive green light for new Nine Elms residential tower

A joint venture between VINCI UK Developments Ltd and St. Modwen Ltd (“VSM”) has received planning permission for a 26-storey residential tower in Nine Elms, London. The scheme, known as Apex 1, will deliver 201 new homes as well as 5,250 sq ft of retail space on land released as a result of VSM’s New Covent Garden Market redevelopment.

This zone 1 site is adjacent to the Nine Elms Northern Line tube station and close to the new US Embassy, forming a key part of the Vauxhall Nine Elms Battersea (VNEB) opportunity zone. Designed by Glenn Howells Architects, Apex 1 is the first building of the wider Apex development site which has outline consent for a further 422 homes and 66,000 sq ft of commercial space.

Apex 1 will be a highly sustainable, near net zero development. It incorporates an architecturally distinctive two-storey pavilion to house ground floor retail and a first-floor amenity area for residents, as well as a roof garden. The development will include significant public realm, providing a permanent landscaped pedestrian link (known as Merchants Way) between the Nine Elms Linear Park and Nine Elms tube station.

The Apex site is one of four surplus land sites which form part of the ongoing transformation of New Covent Garden Market by the VSM partnership under a Development Agreement with Covent Garden Market Association. The overall redevelopment of New Covent Garden Market will provide for a rationalisation and transformation of the market site and will create a vibrant and distinctive new London District once complete.

Nick Smith, Senior Development Manager at St. Modwen, said: “Apex 1 promises to be a high-quality new scheme for Nine Elms. This latest planning decision means we can deliver new homes for the area while achieving another important milestone for the transformation of New Covent Garden Market.”

Graham Lambert, Managing Director of VINCI UK Developments, added: “This Planning Consent represents a key milestone for the VSM Partnership and the redevelopment of New Covent Garden Market, and highlights our key priority of designing sustainable developments which create a positive legacy.” –