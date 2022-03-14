What is Zamak and what is it used for?

With the world stability being in great difficulty today, raw materials are being looked at, closely. Some may become difficult to acquire, as war rages on, in Europe. Zamak is a non-ferrous alloy that is somewhat lesser known and possess many advantages. Below you will find information on the product, as well as what it is currently used for.

An Ideal Solution for Various Applications

If you are looking for the meaning of the word, look no further that the letter it is composed of. It contains the initials of the four components that take part into creating the alloy. Z stands for zinc, A for aluminium, MA for magnesium and K for copper. This said, it is important to know that the non-ferrous alloy contains a greater part of zinc.

It is used in construction, mostly for its resistance and how hard it is. Zamak is also known to be great in terms of ductility and is a much cheaper solution in production processes than other comparable, such as brass and aluminum. It is, therefore, no surprise that it has found its way into various industries, including costume jewelry, modelling, furnishing decoration, leather goods as well as for some mechanical uses (mainly for holding parts together).

Offers Many Advantages

ECO-FRIENDLY AND ENERGY EFFICIENT

The world of construction, as well as most industry sector, has been asked to become cleaner. Zamak is an eco-friendly material, which is one of the reasons why many builders choose to make the switch to it, whenever they can. That is because Zamak does not produce large amounts of emission in the air or water. But there is more. Those who produce it, can recycle the waste, and the energy consumption to manufacture it is considered low.

That characteristic, in itself, is a major advantage as well. Since its melting point is reached at 400° Celsius, it is much easier to process than other similar materials. It reduces the cost of energy, which makes the price much more stable. As we are now seeing, the price of energy can fluctuate greatly, creating variations in productions cost, that become a serious issue for producers, but also for buyers who never know if the prices will rise suddenly.

GREAT THERMAL DISSIPATION, HIGH FLUIDITY AND CASTABILITY

Time is money. With Zamak, the time it takes for it to solidify is extremely short, if compared to aluminium die casting or plastic injection molding. In fact, thanks to its thermal dissipation quality, it solidifies almost immediately when it is injected into the mold.

Zamak offers the possibility of developing various shapes that can also be quite complex. In fact, it is often used to create areas with undercuts, inclined holes and external threads, to give a few examples of the possibilities offered to the designer of the pieces. Engineering new components becomes easier with Zamak, when starting from its liquid shape.

HIGH-VALUE OF ZINC ALLOYS

In the industry, zinc alloys have the highest value for all mechanical characteristics. Whether you compare it to aluminium or magnesium, it comes first in terms of yield strength, breaking strength and hardness. It is no wonder that it is growing in popularity.





