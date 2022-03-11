WILTON DEVELOPMENTS PROGRESSES PLANS FOR DONCASTER NORTH INDUSTRIAL & LOGISTICS SCHEME

Circa 8,500 Jobs Pipelined For 2.26M Sq Ft Phase One

Wilton Developments has unveiled plans for the first 2.26m sq ft phase of its Doncaster North industrial and logistics scheme, which includes the region’s largest stand-alone new build industrial unit currently in the planning system. Phase 1 at Doncaster North could facilitate some 8,500 new jobs for the region.

In January, Wilton Developments received Outline Planning consent from Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council to transform 180 acres adjacent to Junction 6 of the M18 at Thorne, Doncaster into a 3.52 million sq ft logistics and industrial scheme. A Reserved Matters planning application for the delivery of the first 2.26m sq ft phase of development has now been submitted and this will incorporate a 1m sq ft stand-alone distribution building, the only unit of its scale in the region to progress to that planning stage.

The remaining 1m sq ft in Phase 1 will primarily be made up of units ranging from 100,000 to 375,000 sq ft and the first phase can facilitate up to 8,500 jobs for the region including on-site jobs, construction roles and wider regional jobs following completion. A start on-site is scheduled for later this year with the first buildings due to be delivered in 2023.

Wilton Developments has appointed agents CBRE and Knight Frank to market the scheme, now named Doncaster North.

Jason Stowe, Managing Director of Wilton Developments, comments: “We are progressing plans for this major employment site and subject to successful consent, Doncaster North will be the only scheme to bring forwards a 1m sq ft stand-alone unit in the region. A key feature of the site is that whilst sitting beside Junction 6 of the M18 and having that visibility, it is only a 5-minute drive to Junction 35 of the M62 which makes it appealing to a host of occupiers seeking both east west as well as north south connectivity. We are looking forward to continuing our investment into South Yorkshire and delivering much needed industrial accommodation and jobs to the region.”