278 new homes coming to Tuckingmill



Developer Salboy has acquired a site and will begin construction this summer



Housing developer Salboy has completed the acquisition of a development site at Tuckingmill, close to Camborne in Cornwall, and will soon be starting on the construction of 278 new homes.



The first phase of 77 homes has had planning implemented and construction is due to begin in summer 2022.



The development will include a range of two, three and four bedroom properties which will be positioned as starter and family homes. The full unit breakdown is yet to be finalised.



Simon Ismail, MD of Salboy said: “This scheme will be bringing some much-needed housing to the area and is part of our wider plans in Cornwall, which also include our Narrowcliff project in Newquay and The Garrack retirement properties in St Ives.



“The site at Tuckingmill has had planning approved for housing for some time and we’re really pleased to announce that we’ve completed the purchase and can finally get construction started.”



The site, which is a brownfield just south of Pendarves Street, is included in the Tuckingmill Framework which was first submitted to Cornwall Council in 2010.



The scheme, which will be completed in several phases, will aim to deliver a mix of open market and affordable homes – the full details of which will be available soon.



DOMIS, the sister construction company of Salboy, will be the lead contractor on the development and has already started to approach local suppliers and trades. DOMIS is also planning to host a ‘meet the buyer’ event to further connect with local labour for its numerous upcoming projects in Cornwall.



Simon continued: “We’re very aware of the need for good quality housing in Cornwall and hope this development in Tuckingmill will help to ease some of the pressure on the market as a result of the housing crisis.



“We’ve got a fantastic history of delivering top quality homes across the UK. Being able to work with our sister contractor DOMIS means we’ll have full oversight on the project to ensure every stage is completed to the highest possible standard.”



More information on Salboy and its work in Cornwall can be found on its website: https://salboy.co.uk/property-in-cornwall/