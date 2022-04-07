7 Things To Know About A Tourniquet Kit

A tourniquet is an essential gear used to stop bleeding in an extremity. A tourniquet kit also comes with an emergency bandage or pressure dressing and (optional) hemostatic agent. These kits are quick and simple to use and are designed for individuals without any medical training.

The most common construction injuries used for these kits include gunshot wounds, hunting accidents, knife cuts, and on-the-job injuries.

Below are seven things to know about a tourniquet kit:

Tourniquet Kits Come In Different Sizes

First, tourniquets come in different sizes. Some, such as the Special Ops Tactical Tourniquet (SOF-T), are designed on large appendages. Others, such as the Combat Application Tourniquet (CAT), are made to handle small limbs.

Some tourniquets come in one size and can be adjusted to fit all-sized limbs. On the other hand, some tourniquets are designed for infants (the Wymedi Infant TK4L). You can visit https://www.sammedical.com or other medical stores to get any tourniquet kit, regardless of the size.

A Tourniquet Kit Can Provide Instant Stopping Of Bleeding

A tourniquet kit can stop bleeding quickly and effectively, which is extremely important when someone needs emergency medical attention. Whether you’re clearing debris and sudden injuries on the job site, or you need to stop blood loss in a car accident, a tourniquet kit will do the trick.

You might think this sounds great, but how quickly can a tourniquet work? Like any other piece of equipment that saves lives, the amount of time it takes for the kit to work will vary based on the situation. However, experts say that using a tourniquet can help slow down arterial bleeding from minutes to seconds.

Tourniquet Kits Are Designed To Be Used By People Who Have No Medical Training

It’s important to remember that tourniquet kits are intended to be used by people with no medical training. Anyone—regardless of whether they know how to perform a tracheotomy or set a bone—can use the kit to save their own life or the life of someone else in need.

A tourniquet is an easy-to-use device that prevents hemorrhaging from a severed limb. It also prevents excessive blood loss from wounds like deep gashes and gunshot wounds. In some cases, it can also cut off blood supply to a limb before amputation.

All Tourniquet Kits Require The Same Basic Steps

Once you’ve found an appropriate tourniquet kit, you’re ready to apply for it. Here’s what you do:

Wrap the tourniquet as tightly as possible around the limb above the wound.

Tie the ends of the tourniquet together securely, and cinch down until bleeding stops.

Tie a knot in place, or secure with provided clips/clamps.

Do not loosen or remove it unless instructed by medical personnel.

Seek medical attention immediately!

These steps are essentially universal for any tourniquet kit. However, you’ll need to be able to apply its use before using one for either yourself or another person.

Different Tourniquets Work Better On Different Body Parts

There are several types of tourniquets, as previously mentioned. Each works better on specific body parts in case of construction injuries.

The combat application tourniquet (CAT) is great because it’s so simple. There’s no windlass, and you don’t have to do anything fancy with your hands. So, it’s a good option for shoulders, thighs, or calves. However, applying to the upper arms or lower legs can be challenging, where there isn’t much room for your hands.

A cravat tourniquet works best on arms and legs because of its flexibility—you can tie it how you like and adjust it for comfort. You loop the cravat around the limb, tighten it by twisting the two ends together (or using something like a stick), then secure it by tying off around one end so that it doesn’t unwind.

Tourniquets Can Only Be Left On For A Certain Amount Of Time Before Requiring A Check

If you’ve tightened a tourniquet properly, it’s important to note that it cannot remain in place indefinitely. Although the amount of time a tourniquet can be left on safely depends on the person and the type of tourniquet used, all should be checked at least every 30 minutes.

If blood is seeping through the bandage, make sure that you tighten it again until the bleeding stops. However, if there are signs that the tourniquet is cutting off circulation (for example, if your skin begins looking blue or gray), loosen it immediately so that blood can flow again.

Tourniquets Can Cause Damage To The Limb If Misused

If you’re going to apply a tourniquet in an emergency, it’s vital that you do it correctly and that the venous blood flow is cut off completely. Even after the bleeding has stopped, it’s important to remember that tourniquets are only meant to be temporary. They should not be left in place for longer than two hours. If they are, the patient can lose their limb or die of sepsis.

Conclusion

The bottom line is an everyday-carry tourniquet kit can help you stay prepared for a potentially dangerous construction situation. However, you shouldn’t just grab a random kit and toss it in your bag without understanding its features and how to use it correctly.

To get the most out of this equipment, do your research!