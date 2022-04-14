AEI Cables clinches prestige Hong Kong hospital project

Industry leader AEI Cables has been awarded the contract for the major expansion of a hospital in Hong Kong to supply fire performance and low voltage cables.

Working in partnership with its long-term Hong Kong distributor Fordex Electric Company Limited, AEI Cables will supply its range of products for power, control and fire performance on the new extension of the United Christian Hospital project.

Stuart Dover of AEI Cables, said: “There is a need for the highest levels of quality cabling in a building such as this where medical care relies on continuity of power supply and with such large numbers of people moving about, many of them vulnerable. We are proud to be chosen to supply the cables for such an iconic project.”

Kevin Siu, Business Development Director of Fordex Electric Co, Ltd, said: “We are pleased to be awarded an important project like this and also proud to work alongside our partner AEI Cables. We are happy to have earned the trust and confidence from our client knowing Fordex Electric is here to fully support them throughout the project. I believe the UCH project will create opportunities for us to supply to similar projects of this scale in the Hong Kong market.”

A new block to the hospital will provide specialist out-patient services, including psychiatric and day hospital, electro-diagnostic, multi-speciality day services, renal dialysis, diabetes, oncology and pathology.

The design of the new block adopted a twin-tower approach to help with the function and flexibility of the building and to maintain major view corridors and breezeways at the upper levels, whilst enhancing the visual aesthetic of the design. A further wing will also provide endoscopy, peri-operative and in-patient services. Using the very latest in technology and science, AEI Cables’ Firetec Total Fire Solutions range offers enhanced fire performance cabling, accessories and technical support from its distribution facility at Washington, Tyne and Wear.

Applications for Firetec include residential and commercial buildings, shopping malls, airports and protected buildings ensuring that fire alarms, sprinkler systems, building monitoring and security systems can continue to operate in a fire.

All AEI Cables’ products are supplied with approvals from independent bodies including BASEC and LPCB. It also holds approvals from organisations including Lloyds, the MoD, Network Rail and LUL and works to international standards around the world.