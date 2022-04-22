Baxi Cuts Carbon Emissions by More Than a Third

Speaking on World Earth Day, Baxi calls emissions reduction an “important step forward”

Baxi’s carbon emissions[1] last year were 35 per cent lower than they were two years ago, the company’s sustainability report will say when it is published next week.

The biggest reason for this reduction was the decision to buy electricity only from renewable sources.

The company is targeting an annual five per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from its own operations from 2019 to 2030.

This is in addition to a 30 per cent reduction in emissions in the supply chain producing the materials and components that go into its appliances, as well as the emissions produced ‘downstream’ by its products by 2030.

The latest figures represent an important step in achieving that target, but the company says there is still much work to do.

The company has recently changed its company car policy to electric/hybrid only and trialling the use of electric vans for use by its field engineers.

Ian Robinson, Baxi HS&E and Quality Director, explains:

“We’re working towards a sustainable future and the last year represents an important step forward in reducing the emissions from our own business. Even more importantly, we’re driving the energy transition with the aim of providing low carbon heating and hot water to customers across the UK & Ireland.”

While there is still work to do, the figures represent an important step in achieving environmental goals. Baxi will report its progress on several other measures in its Sustainability Report.

Having recycled nearly 99 per cent of its waste in 2021, Baxi is targeting a 50 per cent reduction in overall waste by 2025. By the same date, the company is aiming to ensure all of its packaging is recyclable, commencing with a pilot to replace difficult to recycle polystyrene packaging, with an alternative made from waste cardboard.

Until now, more than 100 tonnes of Polystyrene have been used every year to protect Baxi appliances as they make their journey from the warehouse to the customer. Most goes to landfill, so Baxi’s trial of recycled packaging using cardboard pulp, aims to reduce the amount of packaging that ends up in landfill.

