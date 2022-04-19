BOMAG GB appoints new MD to lead it through next phase of growth

World-leading compaction equipment manufacturer, BOMAG, has appointed a new managing director in the UK to lead the company through its next phase of growth, as it launches new products built specifically for the British market.

Market stalwart, Alan Batty, who had led BOMAG GB for 18 years, has retired and Stuart Truckel, a former director of Bearmach – the specialist Land Rover parts supplier – has been drafted in.

Alan has been instrumental in achieving market leader status for BOMAG GB in the compaction industry, having successfully navigated the pandemic and Brexit periods, and won contracts with HS2 – taking it to £37.5m turnover and a 35-person team.

Now, with almost 25 years’ experience under his belt, from working within the aggregates and waste industries at Finning UK, to being responsible for export markets and product development at Bearmach, Stuart is well-placed to navigate BOMAG through its next phase of growth, as the construction markets continue to thrive post-pandemic and post-Brexit.

Simultaneously, BOMAG has introduced two new products to the British market, following an extensive research and development phase, including a 1m and 2m milling machine.

Experienced headhunter Simon Robinson, co-founder of Red Diamond Executive, was appointed to source Alan’s replacement, following BOMAG’s extensive search for a recruitment partner.

Commenting on the appointment, Jonathan Stringham, vice president of sales and marketing at BOMAG, said: “When Alan told us he was retiring, we commenced the recruitment process straight away, to ensure that his incredible knowledge and experience could be passed over seamlessly.”

Speaking about their experience with Red Diamond, Jonathan continued: “We were lucky enough to recruit two managing directors at the same time in two different markets. We were able to compare both recruitments and partners. What particularly impressed us was the seriousness, professionalism, and support from Red Diamond.

“Simon took the time to understand BOMAG’s challenges, philosophy, and corporate culture. His approach is very structured, and customer focused. He was very active in finding candidates who could best meet our expectations while being able to challenge himself if necessary. Finding a successor for Alan was not easy because he has unparalleled experience in this market. We are excited by Stuart’s complementarity, his enthusiasm, and his dynamism.”

Speaking about his new role, Stuart said: “Alan has left a strong legacy, which in turn leaves a very strong business and one that will sustainably embrace the new product introductions and the exciting years ahead with HS2 and other projects.

“The way Simon dealt with myself during the process was second to none and what most impressed us was his understanding of the expectations BOMAG had for both the role and the person. All the way through, Simon was communicative, responsive, and concise with his feedback. I’m looking forward to leading the business through its next phase of growth.”

BOMAG has a turnover of £750m globally.