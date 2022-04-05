National training provider Boss Training Ltd has announced a partnership with PLT training to provide new facilities for trainees. The partnership will see the relocation of Boss Training’s current Wednesbury training centre into more modern facilities at Showell Road in Wolverhampton, currently operated by PLT Training.

The move means that Wolverhampton will have a one-stop-shop for a huge variety of health and safety training courses, with Boss Training bringing its first rate IPAF, PASMA, UKATA and CITB Training Courses to the centre. PLT Training currently offers NEBOSH, Confined Spaces, Forklift and First Aid training courses.

“We are very much looking forward to moving into such a thriving area as Wolverhampton and excited at the opportunities this will bring,” said Boss Training Managing Director Andrew. “PLT are a fantastic company with a similar outlook to ourselves. With a combined 60+ years in the construction industry, we will be able to offer customers old and new an even greater level of service and a wider range of courses.”

By forming the partnership, Boss Training Ltd are bringing better facilities to their trainees, where they will deliver vital manufacturing and construction industry training.

The opportunities for upskilling staff at local firms will be improved in an area where development is on the rise. Wolverhampton has seen a wealth of new developments in recent months, including the Brewers Yard regeneration project in Culwell Street, which will see 300 new homes for the area, the rejuvenation of Heath Town Estate where 200 new homes will be created, and eight tower blocks will be improved. In addition, the refurbishment of Bond House will create 34 supported living apartments and services for individuals with a history of rough sleeping and homelessness.

The Showell Road training centre will provide purpose built classrooms and fantastic transport links for people from the wider West Midlands area to access the training offered by Boss Training and PLT Training. Boss Training will move into their new space at Showell Road on April 1st 2022.

