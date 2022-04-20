City Plumbing sees unprecedented upward trend in the sales of solar PV solutions

City Plumbing is anticipating a further rise in demand for solar photovoltaic (PV) solutions after seeing a notable rise in sales during the first quarter of 2022 as well as other emerging factors affecting the market.

The merchant’s specialist renewables business, Energy Efficiency at City Plumbing, has reported an unprecedented increase in sales for solar PV products during Q1 2022 compared to the same period last year.

The business believes the surge in demand is the result of a combination of factors including increasing energy costs, forcing businesses and consumers to look at alternative sources of power. National and regional housing developers are also looking to prepare for changes to Part L of the Building Regulations in June, while Social Housing Landlords are turning to proven technologies to tackle energy efficiency concerns within existing housing stock.

Other drivers include the realisation from consumers that solar can be used to charge electric and hybrid vehicles, which have also seen a surge in popularity over recent years.

City Plumbing predicts that this demand will continue to rise as the energy cap review for October continues to be discussed and as a result, the business is massively increasing its stockholding in photovoltaic panels, mounting systems, inverters and battery storage solutions, meaning the product can be on site the next day if required.

In addition to increasing the amount of stock at its national distribution hub Omega, City Plumbing has allocated more designers to solar PV and is upskilling its branch staff to assist with general queries around this alternative source of energy.

Steve Smith, Managing Director of Energy Efficiency, Electrical and Underfloor at City Plumbing, said: “There are a number of factors driving the market, meaning homeowners have seen a significant increase in their energy cost with further rises due in October. This is driving real interest in how they might heat and power their homes with alternative technologies. The increase in energy costs are also having a significant impact on the cost of running businesses, driving business owners to explore how they can reduced their costs

We believe this, along with the Chancellor’s recent announcement for a time limited, zero rated VAT rule on the installation of some energy saving materials that include photovoltaic systems, will continue to drive a real appetite for PV throughout the year.”

“For housing developers, changes to the Part L Building Regulations in June and The 2025 Future Homes Standard are demanding more sustainable solutions and, we’ve seen a real interest in a variety of energy efficient technologies, including solar PV. With our increased stockholding and in house technical design, we are in a great place to support our customers with all their energy efficiency needs.

For more information or advice on Solar PV solutions, visit www.eecityplumbing.co.uk.