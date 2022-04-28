It has recently been announced that construction is underway on a purpose-built veterinary hospital for a company that provides care across 19 countries. The development forms part of St Modwen’s Longbridge regeneration project.

“Strategically, West Longbridge represents a location that will support the growth of our organisation for years to come, while being conveniently situated for pet owners whose pets require treatment at the state-of-the-art facilities,” said John Turkington, head of referral business development at IVC Evidensia.

The two-storey veterinary hospital will provide a facility for IVC Evidensia and will be located adjacent to open parkland which is complimented by foot and cycle paths providing access to Longbridge town centre. Once complete, the hospital will create more than 100 jobs and operations will feature research, treatment, diagnostic, laboratory and administrative space.

“IVC Evidensia will be a valuable addition to West Longbridge Business Park and will benefit the entire region. Longbridge is now home to a number of specialist organisations and we are looking forward to welcoming more in the future,” added Elliot Sellars, development director at St Modwen.

“With each new business addition there is further value being added to the local community, the economy and a prosperous future for this historical site. It is a privilege for the entire St Modwen team to be involved from the start of this regeneration project and seeing elements such as this come to fruition.”

