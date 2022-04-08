Works at the new luxury residential development The Yacht Club, situated on the banks of the River Trent between Colwick and West Bridgford in Nottingham, continue to progress well with first completions afoot and residents set to be welcomed to their new homes very soon.

Developed by Leeds-based KMRE Group Ltd, the 81-home luxury waterfront scheme – which will be known by residents as Yacht Club Place – is located off the secluded Trent Lane, with Colwick Country Park and Nottingham Racecourse to the East and Lady Bay Bridge to the West, in an area that is undergoing significant transformation promising a vibrant new inbound community.

Over 60% of the apartments in the first phase have already been sold and the largest out of the three apartment blocks, Block C, is set to complete in the coming days. The remaining two blocks – Block A and Block B, are set to complete within the next few weeks as they enter the final stages of construction.

The development comprises of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, as well as penthouses, with prices starting from £300,000. A show apartment is available for prospective buyers to view on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 9am – 12pm, where a member of the sales team will be on hand to show visitors around and answer queries.

All of the homes are river-facing, and each feature their own private balcony or terrace, providing spectacular views over the water, looking out to The Hook nature reserve opposite. With no passing traffic, except that of river boats, paddle boarders and rowers, The Yacht Club offers a supremely serene location by the water. Residents will also be able to access an onsite gym which boasts stunning views of the river.

A new cycle and pedestrian bridge, known as the Waterside Bridge, is also proposed for the area with a planning application due to be submitted to Nottingham City Council and Rushcliffe Borough Council – it would be the first bridge to be built over the River Trent in more than 60 years.

At the end of last year, The Yacht Club reached a new milestone with 45% of its apartments sold and has since completed the largest of the three apartment blocks that make up the development, Block C, which features 35 apartments and four penthouses.

Of the apartments sold so far, developer KMRE Group Ltd and joint selling agents FHP Living and William H Brown have noted a particularly high level of interest from both young professionals and those looking to downsize or purchase a second home.

During and post pandemic, the housing market has also seen a shift in the number of London-based homeowners choosing to purchase properties outside of the capital and moving further up north. In 2021, homebuyers from London purchased more homes outside of the city than in any year since 2007, in a movement that is expected to continue.

