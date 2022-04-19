First residents set to move in at Meppershall development

Davidsons Homes is set to welcome the first residents into their new homes at a housing development in Meppershall.

The developer is building a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes at Woodlands Rest, located off Shefford Road.

Of the 145 homes being built, two are due to be occupied and 26 have sold so far off-plan.

Simon Tyler, Sales Director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: “The first homeowners moving in will mark an important milestone at Woodlands Rest.

“Ever since we released the first homes for sale last spring, we’ve experienced incredibly high demand at the development. We’ve received interest from buyers locally as well as further afield, including buyers from the outskirts of London who are looking to relocate to a quieter village location.

“We’ve also found that buyers are attracted to the development for our high quality and traditional style of build, as well as its central location with a wealth of amenities close by.

“We look forward to seeing buyers settle into life at the development and to witnessing this brand-new community start to take shape.”

Two new showhomes and a brand-new sales office were opened at the end of January at Woodlands Rest by Councillor John Thompson, Chairman of Meppershall Parish Council, and the Parish Clerk Alessandra Marabese.

Simon added: “The recent launch of our Winchester and Barnwell showhomes gives house-hunters the perfect opportunity to get a feel for the luxurious and spacious interiors of the homes on offer here at Woodlands Rest.”

There is currently a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes available to reserve at Woodlands Rest, with prices starting from £419,995.

For more information, visit davidsonshomes.co.uk.