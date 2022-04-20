Forrest Park developers back Aycliffe’s Make Your Mark awards

The developers of one of the biggest new industrial developments in the region are showing their commitment to the local community by backing an awards event.

Richardson Barberry, the team behind the huge Forrest Park development at Aycliffe Business Park, has joined the growing list of high-profile names to back Aycliffe Business Park’s Make Your Mark awards, in association with Husqvarna.

The glamorous awards ceremony – organised by Aycliffe Business Park Community (ABPC) – will be held at the stunning Redworth Hall Hotel on Friday, May 20.

Richardson Barberry are backing the awards by sponsoring the Engineering and Manufacturing award – joining headline sponsors Husqvarna and category sponsors Gestamp, Stiller, Ebac, Business Durham, Think Kudos and Jacksons Law Firm.

Barberry industrial development director and shareholder Jon Robinson said: “It’s great to see the return of the Make Your Mark awards after what has been a highly challenging couple of years for many companies.

“Everyone at Richardson Barberry is delighted to be able to support such a prestigious event which celebrates some of the exceptional achievements of people and companies at Aycliffe Business Park.

“Together with our joint venture partners Richardson, we are excited at the prospect of adding to the success of Aycliffe Business Park by delivering new industrial and logistics units at Forrest Park.

“Situated on a 116-acre site, it will be one of the North-East’s premier business parks, stimulating economic growth by an estimated half a billion pounds in the next 10 years and creating over 3,000 jobs for the region.

“We are submitting our reserved matters planning application in April 2022 for our phase one scheme comprising of c: 780,000 sq ft over eight buildings and are talking to local, national and international occupiers who have expressed interest in taking some of the 1.8 million sq ft of industrial space available at Forrest Park.

“They are attracted by the fact that it is a serviced and consented site, in a first class business location on a motorway junction, with access to an excellent, skilled labour demographic.

“Companies moving to Forrest Park will also benefit from becoming part of the vibrant and highly successful Aycliffe Business Park community.

“We are looking forward to joining everyone at the awards and celebrating the hard work, innovation, investment and successes of those businesses that have been shortlisted.”

ABPC board director Thomas Prentice, who’s business development manager at Stiller, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have Richardson Barberry on board with the Make Your Mark awards.

“The Forrest Park site is a hugely exciting development for Aycliffe Business Park and it’s fantastic to see its developers not only engaging with the business park so positively, but also embracing these awards, which are so important.”