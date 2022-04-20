Frasers Property appoints Glencar to construct new 117,000 sq ft speculative scheme at Blythe Valley Park.

The development will see the construction of three high specification industrial/logistics units of 25,000, 42,000 and 50,000 sq ft.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that it has been appointed by leading multinational real estate and property management company Frasers Property to develop three speculative new industrial units of 25,000, 42,000 and 50,000 sq ft at Blythe Valley Park in Solihull.

The development being marketed as Connexion II sits in a prominent location close to the main entrance to Blythe Valley Park and only 2 minutes from J4 of the M42. Blythe Valley Park is the premier business park in the West Midlands region, accommodating a wide range of occupiers in prime office, R&D, industrial and logistics space.

All three units will be developed to a high-quality sustainable specification, targeting BREEAM Excellent accreditation and an EPC Rating of A. The development is due for completion by the end of 2022.

Speaking about the appointment Pete Goodman, Glencar Managing Director Midlands and North said: “Blythe Valley Park is widely considered to be the premier business park in the West Midlands and a thriving business community. Glencar are extremely proud and pleased to have been appointed by Frasers Property to construct this important next phase of development on the park within the heart of the Midlands growth engine.

This new campus of high specification industrial units will provide occupiers with much needed new space and an exceptional place to work, with units benefiting from a cutting-edge design and sustainable specification set with 122 acres of beautiful parkland.

This is the first instruction Glencar has received from Frasers Property and we look forward to working closely together, forging a strong partnership and seeing the units rise from the ground as construction progresses.”

Blythe Valley Park is a 663,000 sq ft mixed use business park located in Solihull, near Birmingham offering versatile office and high-quality industrial space set in 122 acres of beautiful parkland.

Strategically situated at the hub of the UK’s motorway system, Blythe Valley Park offers the very best access on a national and local scale. The park is a thriving business community of over 25 businesses employing more than 3,500 people with wellbeing at its heart.

For further information visit: https://connexionsolihull.co.uk/.