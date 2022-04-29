Gilbert-Ash to Deliver Modern Office Space in Manchester

Award-winning UK construction, refurbishment and fit out company, Gilbert-Ash, has been appointed as main contractor on a £28 million project to redevelop Manchester’s Evershed House to provide over eight floors of CAT A office space and a basement car park.

The works, which begin later this month at 70 Great Bridgewater Street, comprise the reconfiguration of the existing building to provide a replacement of the existing façades, a complete internal refurbishment and the addition of two new levels of office area.

With a BREEAM target of Outstanding, works also include a new two-storey vertical steel extension, an atrium infill to the existing floor plates, full CAT A fit out to the existing and new areas and associated support spaces to the ground floor and lower levels.

The existing masonry façade is to be demolished and replaced with a new unitised curtain wall and aluminium cladding façade system. The building, which was originally constructed in 2001, is bounded by Great Bridgewater Street to the North, and by Rochdale Canal to the South and East.

Gilbert-Ash Construction Director, Raymond Gilroy said he was delighted to add such an extensive project to the company’s expanding portfolio of workplaces.

He said: “We are delighted to be working for Bridgewater Manchester (Luxembourg) Holding Sarl on this project, not only to complete refurbishment, but also to extend this office block in the heart of the city.

“The completed works will provide CAT A office space over eight floors making 70 Great Bridgewater Street one of the most innovative and modern places to work in Manchester.

“This will be a challenging project as the building is close to a canal and existing buildings, but Gilbert-Ash has a reputation for transforming and creating unique spaces that are engaging and inspiring. From challenging city centre sites to complex logistics, our teams always deliver something special.”

Gilbert-Ash attributes its continued success to its ‘As One’ approach and its unique working culture and family environment as an employee-owned company.

It continues to complete a broad portfolio of successful construction projects across sectors including arts and culture, workplace, hotels and leisure, education, science and technology, retail, residential and student accommodation.

