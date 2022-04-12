Glencar awarded contract to develop significant last mile industrial scheme in Croydon.

The project will see the construction of 155,000 sq ft of grade A standard industrial/warehouse space in a range of sizes from 5,000 to 85,000 sq ft at a strategically positioned site in Croydon.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that it has been awarded a contract to construct 155,000 sq ft of grade A industrial and distribution space in a range of units from 5,000 to 85,000 sq ft at a site in Croydon.

The development, which is being marketed as Segro Park Croydon, is situated on a seven-acre site at Redhouse Road, just off the A236 and well connected to London via the M25,

The site serves as a well-established strategic location for trade counter, light industrial and warehousing. Units are expected to complete and be ready for occupation in early 2023,

In keeping with the developer’s sustainability commitments, the site is being developed to Grade EPC A specification, incorporating a variety of sustainability features including photovoltaic panels, intelligent low energy lighting and EV charging points.

Speaking about the contract award Roy Jones Glencar Managing Director London and South said: “Glencar are absolutely delighted to have been appointed on this high-quality last mile logistics scheme in one of the most connected urban centres in the Southeast.

This instruction serves to reinforce Glencar’s continued expansion across London and the South and within the fast-expanding last mile urban logistics sector.

This is the second appointment Glencar have been given by our customer having previously undertake the design and construction of a new industrial development in Acton comprising a single unit including associated external works and services.

We are committed to going above and beyond our customer expectations and to develop long-term relationships and repeat business opportunities”

Also commenting Alan Holland, Managing Director, Greater London at SEGRO said: “This is another milestone in the execution of our strategy to significantly grow our Greater London portfolio in key strategic sub-markets in the capital.”

The project team includes Liberty QS, UMC Architects and WSP Structures and the scheme is expected to be complete by Q4 2022.

Segro Park Croydon offers occupiers the opportunity to locate within the most connected urban centre in the Southeast, one of the only London boroughs linked by multiple modes of public transport, tram, road, bus and rail.