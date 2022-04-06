Handover of landmark housing project in Staffordshire

Homes Plus, a leading provider of affordable homes has completed a landmark £3.2 million project in a Staffordshire village that aims to provide high quality, retirement living for older people.



The purpose-built complex in Kinver offers 20 modern, spacious, self-contained apartments with extensive communal facilities, including an attractive rooftop terrace, secure parking and electric vehicle charging points. The property also has photovoltaic panels which will improve the building’s overall energy efficiency.



Homes Plus has developed the site of several bungalows that no longer met the organisation’s high standards. The Burgesses development has been designed for people over 55 who want to live independently, with the reassurance of access to care and support provided by Housing Plus Group’s care company, Care Plus.



During the construction process, residents of the bungalows were temporarily rehoused at a neighbouring Care Plus retirement living scheme, and a number of them will soon be moving into the new apartments.

Kerry Bolister, director of development at Housing Plus Group, explained: “We are delighted to see the completion of this landmark project that has received strong support from residents who previously lived in The Burgesses and from people living in Kinver who may need to move into more suitable accommodation as they get older.



“As well as providing much-needed affordable housing for older people, the development is also a great example of working in partnership to replace outdated housing stock with high-quality homes, much better suited to current and future housing need.”



The ambitious project went ahead following a £1.1 million Social Housing Grant from Homes England and additional funding of £145,000 from South Staffordshire District Council.



Darren Adnett, provider manager of Homes England, commented: “Despite the current challenges affecting the country, accelerating housebuilding remains our number one priority. We are committed to supporting Housing Plus Group that has ambitions to build new homes and our investment through affordable housing grant allows us to do that.



“We’re delighted that this funding will enable Housing Plus Group to deliver much needed new homes for older people in Kinver, Staffordshire.”



Work on site has been carried out on behalf of Housing Plus Group by S J Roberts Construction Ltd, who formally handed over the development in December 2021.



Michael Sambrook, S J Roberts managing director, said: “It’s been fantastic to see this vital community facility progress and now handed over to Housing Plus Group. This building will provide older people with beautifully designed independent living with the knowledge that any help they require is close to hand.



“S J Roberts is proud of its relationship with the Housing Plus Group, and we look forward to this continuing well into the future.”



The new homes form part of Housing Plus Group’s ambitious pledge to start building 2,000 much-needed new homes by 2023, helping to tackle the national housing crisis.



“The Burgesses scheme offers yet another example of how we are investing in the future by building high-quality, energy-efficient homes to meet the needs of our customers and to help tackle a national shortage of affordable housing,” Kerry added.



Councillor Terry Mason, cabinet member for planning and business enterprise at South Staffordshire District Council, commented: “Delivering much needed affordable housing across South Staffordshire remains a priority for this Council and we’re pleased to have been able to support another quality development in partnership with Housing Plus for older people in Kinver.”

