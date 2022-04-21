HARRIS CM STRENGTHENS BOARD AND APPOINTS NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR

Yorkshire based multi-disciplinary construction company Harris CM has completed a board-level restructure and appointed a new managing director as it targets strong operational growth and £70 million turnover this year.

Neil Silcock has been appointed as managing director and will assume overall operational responsibility from Jason Adlam, who will continue as Harris CM’s CEO, focussing on building new and existing stakeholder relationships. In addition, Jason will continue to deliver property development projects, which has become a key growth area for the company in recent years.

Silcock brings a wealth of experience to the role after spending the last 14 years at construction company Simpson (York) Limited, where he was managing director for the past five years.

In addition, Rhys Davies has been appointed as finance director at Harris CM. The position will form part of his wider role as group CFO for Tate Group, which is headed up by Harris CM’s chairman Shane Tate, who provides strategic direction, whilst delivering opportunities in the industrial, commercial and residential development sectors.

The board also comprises of commercial director, Jason Collins and construction director, James Phillips.

Silcock commented: “I am thrilled to be joining Harris CM and to be working alongside such a respected and successful group of people. The business has an excellent reputation and an authenticity which I have found to be particularly appealing and relatable. I’m looking forward to supporting the team in their current roles and in doing so, strengthening the business as a whole as we continue to expand.”

Jason Adlam, CEO, said: “Whilst all construction contractors are facing challenges as a result of inflationary pressures, Harris CM remains committed to providing the best possible value for money on its projects and it’s an exciting time for the business. We have already secured a strong pipeline of work for the next 18 months across a wide spectrum of sectors, and we’re on track to hit £70 million turnover in 2022.

“To deliver this effectively and continue our growth trajectory, we needed to expand our senior team. We are very pleased to welcome Neil and Rhys to Harris CM and look forward to their experience and industry knowledge helping to shape our strategic direction going forward.”

Harris CM is a privately owned construction company that provides new-build and refurbishment property solutions throughout the UK, with nearly 50 employees in 2022.