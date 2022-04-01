Hayfield Expands Construction Team with Contracts Manager Appointment 

Hayfield has appointed Sam Foglia as a Contracts Manager to oversee three of the award-winning housebuilder’s developments, located in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. The expansion of the construction team is in line with Hayfield seeking to deliver a turnover of £150m during the current financial year.

Sam Foglia joins from Barratt/David Wilson Developments, where he was a Project Manager, coordinating trades, direct labour and materials to meet production programmes. During his five-year tenure with the volume housebuilder, he also closely monitored and upheld quality and safety standards. Mr Foglia was an NHBC Pride in the Job winner two years running – in 2019 and 2020. He has accumulated over 20 years’ experience in the construction industry.

Ken Mulpeter, Production Director for Hayfield said: “We are delighted to welcome Sam to the team, as his housebuilding and technical experience – together with his success with the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards – will be a great asset to Hayfield. He has a passion for quality and is well-versed at working in partnership with other departments and supply chains. He will be able to steer our site-based teams to deliver the premium homes we have built our multi award-winning reputation on.”

Sam is currently working towards becoming a chartered construction manager with the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), which he is looking to accomplish before the end of 2022.

Mr Foglia has been appointed to oversee the final phase of construction at Hayfield Oaks in Woburn Sands, Buckinghamshire, where the homes will benefit from a zero carbon ready specification. Sam’s other live projects include the £31m Hayfield Park scheme in Bromham, which is within the Borough of Bedford. The development of 80 zero carbon ready homes has recently launched for off-plan sales, with the site due to be unveiled to the public later this year. His third project – also in Bedfordshire – is Hayfield Gate, located in the village of Clifton, where construction is underway for the final phase of 95 homes.

Sam Foglia, Contracts Manager for Hayfield said: “Hayfield has quickly developed a reputation for having a fantastic brand and a fantastic team. The specification, design and overall quality of each house really shows, and I hope I can add value to the business by overseeing delivery of many more exceptional homes. I can already see that there is a strong sense of pride in the quality of the product delivered to customers and this will be the focus of everything I seek to do, both with colleagues and the supply chain.”

Solihull-headquartered Hayfield is proactively installing air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, EV fast-charging points, and fibre optic broadband into all new and upcoming developments, in line with its strong ESG foundations.

The expansion of the construction team is in line with Hayfield seeking to deliver 350 homes during 2022. The company is gearing up to deliver 500 homes annually, supported by a portfolio of sites to enable visible production into the future.

For more information on Hayfield’s development portfolio, visit: https://www.hayfieldhomes.co.uk/