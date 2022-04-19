Headingly Stadium ready for key refurbishments

The unique design of a new double-faced sports stand that works seamlessly for both Yorkshire County Cricket Club and the rugby league Super League club Leeds Rhinos posed a unique set of challenges for ironmongers Em-B and architects DLA in Leeds. Security, public safety, and access control were all key considerations throughout, all on a project specced to the highest standards of design and finish of the hospitality industry.

The unique concept of a double-sided, jointly owned stand posed double the amount of challenges for Em-B who were appointed following a successful project on Headingley’s East Stand 15 years ago. Two clients, two architects, two designers with completely different needs to deal with, plus the demands of different door suppliers to coordinate. Em-B was tasked with coordinating all these different elements, acting as technical consultant for door hardware and access control throughout, checking compliance across the piece and bringing the project together.

The Emerald Headingly Stadium is home to both the Leeds Rhinos Rugby League Club and Yorkshire County Cricket Club, both of whom had very differing needs and requirements for the project in terms of security, accessibility, and aesthetics. Em-B worked on both sides of the stand including boxes, changing rooms, hospitality areas and concourses: a complex brief. The owners, Caddick Group, brought in Em-B as the result of previous successful projects, bringing them in at a very early stage of the process to consult on security and access control. The project had been planned by architects DLA for six years. The spec, especially for the hospitality areas, was exceptionally high. The client wanted the directors’ suite to have the finish of a high-end boutique hotel rather than a sports stadium, combined with high levels of security for corporate and players’ entrances.

“Em-B worked closely with us to manage all of the hardware requirements for the complex Headingley stand project. We have worked with Em-B in the past and knew we could rely on them to deliver the outcomes we wanted.” said Chris Wilson, of client Caddick Construction. The project was a complex one with different requirements from the cricket and rugby clubs – from high security access control to high-end hospitality areas across both sides of the stand. Em-B coordinated two architects, two designers, steel door and shutter manufacturers to deliver an end product that looks great, works seamlessly and is totally compliant with all the regs.”



Em-B is a thriving, well-established architectural ironmongery practice and supplier of door solutions based in Leeds established in 1998. The firm regularly win awards for its architectural ironmongery schemes on some of the UK’s most prestigious projects, working for household name architects and clients. Em-B’s success is built on working as a true partner within the construction process from drawing board to installed product and beyond.