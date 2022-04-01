Housing associations join forces to deliver excellent repairs services across local communities 

Two social landlords have joined forces in a newly formed partnership to offer a more locally based repairs service.

Platform Housing Group and national housing provider, Stonewater, have signed a contract which will see Platform Property Care – a subsidiary of Platform Housing Group – undertaking repairs on Stonewater homes in Herefordshire and surrounding areas.

Leon Storer, Assistant Director of Homes – Capital Investment at Stonewater explained: “I’m really pleased to say that from 1 April this year, Stonewater’s repairs in this area will be delivered by Platform Property Care. Platform already has homes in the same location as ours and by working with a partner that is based geographically closer to our customers there are a host of benefits. Not only does this bring together two likeminded organisations, with shared values, it ensures that customers across this area receive fantastic services that demonstrate true value for money.”

The work to be carried out at Stonewater’s homes will include home repairs and maintenance, and repairs to empty properties that are due to be re-let to new customers. It is hoped that in time Platform will also take over responsibility for on-going maintenance projects, like the fitting of new kitchens and bathrooms.

Lee Vernalls, Assistant Director at Platform Property Care said: “We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Stonewater. We share the same social values and will ensure excellent service delivery.”

Platform Housing Group has a similar arrangement with Rooftop Housing; the Worcestershire based social landlord that is a charitable association and focuses on provision of affordable housing for all household types and needs.

Stonewater customers wishing to report a repair can do so through the usual ways, either via MyHome or by calling 01202 319 119. Tenancy agreements and repairs standards will remain the same.