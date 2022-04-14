IG MASONRY SUPPORT ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW WEBSITE

IG Masonry Support is delighted to announce the launch of its new website. Featuring outstanding design, content and functionality, the online resource offers improved and comprehensive information on IG Masonry Support’s advanced masonry support products and revolutionary brick slip soffit systems.

The new website is simpler to use and provides quick access for architects, engineers and specifiers. With a fresher, modern look and feel, the new website is designed to provide a user-friendly experience with intuitive navigation. It features new functionalities including comprehensive technical data such as CAD drawings, BIM objects, installation guides, Declarations of Performance and much more – allowing visitors fast and easy access to the product, system or specifier tool they need.

“We are delighted to launch our brand-new website. The new site structure makes it easy to find and download materials and information in seconds,” commented Andy Neal, Managing Director at IG Masonry Support. “With a substantially upgraded search function and simplified internal navigation, product specifications will be more accessible than ever before, ensuring the customer finds the product, system or solution that best fits their project requirements.”

Furthermore, the simplified structure ensures users can swiftly locate technical information, case studies, as well as user-friendly downloadable online literature.

Future enhancements for the website include an interactive timeline on the company’s sustainability journey, project map, an online education initiative and more.

Part of the renowned Keystone Group, the largest steel lintel manufacturer in the UK and Ireland, IG Masonry Support manufactures the most practical and advanced range of stainless steel masonry support products and revolutionary brick slip soffit systems for the construction industry.

For more information, visit the new website at igmasonrysupport.com