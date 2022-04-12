Interaction designs new showpiece office for Osborne Clarke in one of the UK’s greenest buildings

Interaction, the strategic workplace design and build company, has won a multi-million-pound contract to design international law firm Osborne Clarke’s new flagship office in Bristol.

Interaction has been commissioned to fit-out the law firm’s interior workspaces at Halo, part of the Finzels Reach regeneration project, which is set to be one of the UK’s greenest office buildings.

Interaction has designed a highly flexible workspace for over 800 employees that will promote agile working and staff health and wellbeing, while meeting strict sustainability criteria.

Osborne Clarke is taking the top five floors of the landmark Halo building which will provide 74,000 sq ft of grade A office space in total. Interaction’s innovative design includes destination points on each level and an informal creative space to encourage movement between floors and greater collaboration.

Key design features will include indoor gardens where people can work away from their desks, a yoga and spin studio, and a restaurant with a private rooftop terrace. The striking design also includes flexible meeting spaces with moveable walls and furniture that can be used for multiple different event settings.

As part of the design brief, Interaction met tough sustainability standards and Osborne Clarke is aiming to achieve a WELL building standard certification for the fit-out of the internal space at Halo, which has a BREEAM outstanding accreditation for sustainability.

Interaction has worked closely with suppliers and specialists to source sustainable materials that are designed to enhance wellbeing.

The cutting-edge workplace design, which makes maximum use of natural materials and light, follows months of intensive consultation between Interaction’s design team and hundreds of employees across Osborne Clarke. Interaction has also won a contract to supply furniture for the new office.

Rebecca Plummeridge, programme lead at Osborne Clarke, said: “The Interaction team has really worked with us to understand and guide how we will work in the future. The designs for the new office have gone down incredibly well with people from across our Bristol office and created lots of excitement – Interaction have understood our brief so well.

“We’ve loved the experience and we’re looking forward to the next 12 months to see Interaction deliver the beautiful design they’ve created for us.”

Interaction’s managing director, Dieter Wood.

Interaction’s managing director, Dieter Wood, said “It’s a joy to work on projects where the client’s values and ambitions align so comfortably with ours.

“Osborne Clarke highly values the wellbeing of its people and the sustainability of its new workspace. The firm is creating a best-in-class workplace to take them into the future.

“Osborne Clarke was heavily engaged from the very beginning in both the process and the outcome, so we’ve ended up with a design that will deliver exactly what they’ve envisaged, in terms of aesthetics, usability and sustainability.

“It’s a partner and project we’re incredibly proud of and we’re looking forward to delivering a flagship workspace in one of Bristol’s best buildings.”