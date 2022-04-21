K SYSTEMS SHORTLISTED FOR PRESTIGIOUS TALL BUILDING AWARDS

Kilwaughter Minerals brand, K Systems, has been named as a finalist on three projects at this year’s prestigious Tall Building Awards, in recognition of the company’s position as a leading system provider of External Wall Insulation (EWI).

The Tall Buildings Awards intend to celebrate those that are developing unique design and engineering solutions to maximise space in city centres where demand is high, whilst creating a legacy of iconic superstructures that are transforming the UK’s built environment.

K Systems was shortlisted in the Best Tall Building Façade and Fenestration Engineering Project category for its work on the River Gardens development in London.

A further two entries were shortlisted for the Best Tall Building Retrofit Project award. These were in recognition of K Systems’ role in the restoration of Cartcraigs in Glasgow and Gaywood House in Bristol.

Speaking following the shortlist announcement, David Grace, Sales Director at Kilwaughter said:

“K Systems is a leading UK provider of EWI systems, and our innovative, safe and stylish solutions have been tried, tested and trusted for over 30 years.

“We are very pleased to have been named as a finalist for the 2022 Tall Building Awards and appreciate receiving industry recognition as a leading player within the UK market.

“I would like to congratulate all of those named on this year’s shortlist and I look forward to the upcoming awards presentation event.”

The Tall Buildings Awards are set to take place in June in Central London following the Tall Buildings Conference.

Kilwaughter was also recently awarded a prestigiousInsulated Render & Cladding Association (INCA) Award for best-in-class in the insulation and rendered finish refurbishment category, ranking higher than numerous UK-wide counterparts and also received a community engagement award for Stakeholder of the Year at the 2021 Social Enterprise NI Awards.

In addition to K Systems, Kilwaughter brands include Kilwaughter Lime and the marketleading K Rend. To find out more about Kilwaughter and the variety of products and solutions available please visit: www.kilwaughter.com/our-brands