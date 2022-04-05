Leading UK consultancy Barton Willmore acquired by global giant Stantec

International engineering, design and project management business Stantec has acquired Barton Willmore, the UK’s leading independent planning and design consultancy, in a deal advised on by the GS Verde Group.

The deal underpins Stantec’s strategic growth plans, enhancing its offering of innovative master planning and urban design solutions that have positioned the organisation as a global leader in sustainability and community-focused design.

With offices already established in Cardiff, Edinburgh and London and more regional sites, the acquisition of Barton Willmore sees Stantec’s UK presence increase to more than 2,500 strong, with all Barton Willmore partners joining Stantec UK to continue in existing or enhanced roles. They will join Stantec’s team of 25,000, operating in over 400 locations across six continents.

With a market capitalisation in excess of £4 billion and projects ranging from the Panama Canal expansion to working with the US Federal Government, Stantec has consistently ranked as one of the world’s top design and architectural organisations.

Speaking on the acquisition, Bjorn Morisbak, Executive Vice President Corporate Development at Stantec said: “It’s incredibly exciting to welcome Barton Willmore to our growing global team as we look to strengthen our project delivery expertise across several sectors. Barton Willmore’s master planning and urban design capabilities greatly enhance our ability to drive innovative solutions for clients across the globe.”

Barton Willmore has a prestigious reputation as the largest independent, interdisciplinary consultancy in the UK, comprised of over 300 town planners, master planners, urban and landscape designers, architects, and environmental planners.

Managing partner at Barton Willmore, Stephen Toole said: “Stantec and Barton Willmore share a passion for delivering long-lasting projects that improve communities. We are thrilled to be joining a growing global team, combining our respective interdisciplinary capabilities, and broadening our resources to support clients.

“The combined power of these organisations has the potential to not only transform projects in the UK but also address wider global design and sustainability issues.”

The consultancy supports many of the largest and most transformational projects in the UK’s residential, logistics, retail, infrastructure, energy, higher education, and urban regeneration sectors, providing services to both public and private sector clients.

This transaction marks the most recent in a series of acquisitions by Stantec across the UK market in recent years, as it continues in a buy and build strategy as a global leader in the market.