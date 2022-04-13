Major digital construction event showcases North East’s low-carbon future

BUSINESS leaders from across the region’s construction industry are descending on Sunderland this month to build the foundations for a greener future.

Reducing emissions through digitalisation is a hot topic for the built environment to enable it to achieve ambitious targets by 2030, in line with Government policies. Digital technologies are regarded by many as providing significant opportunities for construction to reduce waste, curb errors and slash the environmental impact of build across the entire value chain.

Taking place on the morning of Wednesday, April 27, the “Digital Construction – Accelerating to Net Zero” event will be hosted by the International Centre for Connected Construction (IC3) and Sunderland City Council, with up to 100 businesses expected to attend the in-person event at the newly-opened state-of-the-art City Hall, at Riverside Sunderland.

The event forms part of a series of advanced, green and smart events culminating in Expo Sunderland 2024, which will welcome tens of thousands of local and national visitors to the most important regeneration and net zero future living event of its kind in the UK. Sunderland will become a shining example of what greener, smarter and integrated living and working can be, showcasing the city’s innovative and transformational regeneration projects, as well as unveiling the development of thousands of carbon-neutral smart homes in summer 2024.

The networking conference will include keynote speeches from Tom Harrison, chair, and Dr Kay Rogage, senior lecturer, Digital Living, from the International Centre for Connected Construction (IC3); Billy D’Arcy, CEO of the 5G telecommunications experts, BAI Communications; Peter McIntyre, executive director of city development at Sunderland City Council; and Scott Bibby, managing director of CORE HAUS.

Also joining the event will be Patrick Melia, chief executive of Sunderland City Council, who said: “The Digital Construction conference will bring the region’s construction businesses to City Hall and together, help to develop the Net Zero strategy to ensure the region remains at the forefront of innovation within the global construction industry.”

The event will help local and regional construction companies to understand and embrace digital technologies by showcasing some of the innovative strategies and methods that are currently being adopted worldwide, helping them to better prepare for stringent new environmental build legislation and helping them stay ahead of the Net Zero curve and in line with current consumer demands.

The event is free to attend for relevant industry professionals, strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, with breakfast and lunch included.

To find out more and to request a ticket, visit: https://bit.ly/35xbGWU