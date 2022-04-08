MERGER CREATES ONE OF THE UK’S LARGEST RESIDENTIAL SERVICE CHARGE ACCOUNTANCY TEAMS

“As The Association of Residential Managing Agents (ARMA) partners, Fortus are particularly strong in the specialist area of Service Charge, and our coming together means we’ll be among the largest Residential Service Charge accountancy teams in the UK. It’s partly their commitment to this specialism that led us to conclude they were the right fit.” Director Dave Brown, formerly of Thomas David.

With nearly 200 years of legacy service and experience, the Executive team at Thomas David were exploring ways in which they could best continue to support Owner Managed Businesses (OMBs) long into the future. Increased regulation, more complex taxation and the need to advise clients on an ever-widening range of topics, were top of their concerns.

They have now merged with Fortus Business Advisors and Accountants to build on their expanded and sophisticated advisory services, and bolster Fortus’ long-term growth plans.

Committed to the Hertford area and to accommodate the new, enlarged team, Fortus now add the Hertford-based office to their national footprint. Fortus is becoming fast-recognised as the ‘challenger’ business advisory and accountancy firm with 350 people in their UK-wide team.

Carly Liston, Executive Director at Fortus, said: “Our merger with Thomas David represents another positive key milestone in our nationwide expansion strategy. We’re pooling together our complementary strengths as ‘one team many talents’ to support the coordinated growth of our non-compliance related client services, as well as improving our national market recognition.

The incredible level of expertise, experience and network the team bring with them to Fortus means we’re able to deepen our bench strength even further. Together we’ll continue to serve our valued, existing client base whilst also providing the much-needed resources to serve larger advisory clients. We very much look forward to developing many new business opportunities together.”

Director Dave Brown, formerly of Thomas David, adds: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Fortus team to support businesses achieve their future ambitions. We’ve known this was the right course of action for over 12 months but we wanted to take the time necessary to find a larger, national firm whose culture and client-first service aligned perfectly with ours.

“As The Association of Residential Managing Agents (ARMA) partners, Fortus are particularly strong in the specialist area of Service Charge, and our coming together means we’ll be among the largest Residential Service Charge accountancy teams in the UK. It’s partly their commitment to this specialism that led us to conclude they were the right fit.

“This is a truly positive move for Thomas David with our entire Hertford team retaining their existing roles as we transition to Fortus. I’m more than confident our collective talent and harmonised cultures will bring tremendous benefits for our clients and team members alike.”