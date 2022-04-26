With 500 entries in all categories worldwide, MHM Group has won a bronze award for its carbon reduction projects at the Green World Awards and will receive the award at a ceremony in Westminster in November.

MHM is a leading supplier of a range of sustainable equipment, including solar hybrid generators and lighting towers while setting ambitious targets to cut emissions and be carbon neutral by 2030. It has established its MHM Eco initiative to contribute to sustainable construction and hire sectors.

The Green World Awards are organized by The Green Organisation, an international, independent, non-political and non-profit environment group that began in 1994, dedicated to recognising, rewarding and promoting environmental best practice around the world.

MHM Group continues to increase its sustainable products, with more than 30% of its sales and rehire equipment being solar (engine free) or hybrid-powered, as part of a comprehensive approach to a greener future.

Commenting on the award, MHM Group Managing Director Mat Llewellyn said: “We are thrilled to see our carbon reducing, sustainable solutions receive recognition. It’s so important for the construction and hire sectors to make strides in environmental innovation and look at how it can reduce its carbon footprint for the long term.

“This award reassures us that our efforts have not gone unnoticed, and we will continue to offer solutions and equipment to the hire and construction sectors which will eliminate harmful carbon emissions. We will ensure that both our new equipment for sale and our hire fleet becomes yet more sustainable and demonstrate to the industry the ever-growing efforts we are making in eco-leadership.”

The success of MHM has also been recognised by the Hire Awards of Excellence, where products and staff members have been shortlisted. In total, the MHM Group has been shortlisted in three different categories including Industry Supplier of the Year, Tool & Equipment Hire Company of the Year (Turnover under £10m), Workshop Manager of the Year. Also, at the European Rental Awards where the Street Lite, a completely self-powered solar only, engine free lighting tower, has been chosen as a finalist in the Rental Product of the Year category.

Workshop Manager of the Year nominee, Steven Jones, said: “I’d like to thank MHM for nominating me for the Hire Awards of Excellence. I am grateful to have such a supportive team, and this is indeed an exciting time for MHM. It’s great to see the business receive recognition for its eco-friendly efforts and to be a part of a business that wants to change the industry for the better.”

