MKDP appoints Activate, Workman, to seek development partner for Milton Keynes market opportunity

Ahead of a full tender process, expected to take place this summer, MKDP has appointed Activate – Workman Placemaking to lead the search for a development partner to help transform this centrally-located commercial space, into a vibrant, future-proof destination.

Currently covering 3,446m2 of Grade A retail space, the scheme contains a strong core of 100 existing outdoor commercial units.

Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) has announced its intention to seek an investment, development, and operational partner to facilitate the development of Milton Keynes Open Market, a centrally located, prime commercial space. MKDP has appointed Activate, Workman’s in-house placemaking team, to assess initial interest in this scheme.

As the landowner, MKDP is seeking a partner to help transform Milton Keynes Open Market into a destination retail, leisure, and food and beverage scheme which will be future-proofed against market changes by providing a dynamic, modern, customer experience to local residents, and visitors, whilst retaining the market’s core values and appeal.

MKDP is keen to work with partners with broad experience in the retail destination sector, and remain open to new ideas, and innovative concepts for the space.

Tracey Aldworth, MKDP’s Managing Director said: “MKDP is seeking comments, and enquiries, from partners keen to enter into a long-term agreement and is open to partnering with a singular institution, or a consortium. We are also seeking the views of potential partners to determine the best-suited contractual vehicle for the development of this site.”

Esther Worboys, Placemaking Manager for Activate, said: “Milton Keynes Market is an essential element of Milton Keynes’ civic fabric, and retail offer. The market is centrally located on Midsummer Boulevard and immediately adjacent to the centre:mk shopping centre which attracts 23.4mn visitors per year. We are keen to find a partner who will work with MKDP on both operating the market as it is in the short-term, but also developing it in the medium to long-term into a destination for local residents and visitors.”

For more information, visit www.mkdp.org.uk or email activate@workman.co.uk Responses must be received by May 6th, 2022.