Muse appoints Caddick Construction on Bradford’s transformational One City Park office scheme

Leading national urban regeneration business, Muse Developments, in partnership with Bradford Council, has appointed Caddick Construction to deliver the landmark One City Park office scheme, which will continue the transformation of the heart of Bradford city centre.

The 56,403 sq. ft sustainable development on the former police HQ site, is the first high-quality, modern office scheme to be delivered in Bradford city centre for more than 20 years. It will directly address the need for high-quality offices by offering exceptional workspace with adaptable floor plans to accommodate agile working practices.

The five-storey development – rated BREEAM ‘Excellent’ – will also feature new public realm areas around the scheme. The building will connect seamlessly to the multi award-winning City Park with new stepped access and attractive seating areas. It is also within walking distance to cultural assets including City Hall, St George’s Hall and new music venue Bradford Live, which is due to open later this year.

More than 300 jobs will be created throughout the construction with a further 450 jobs based in the building once completed. Enabling works are already underway with construction due to start on site later this month, and the building due to complete by summer 2023.

The development will have strong sustainability credentials, including high-performance glazing to the façades to maximise natural light while reducing solar gain; photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps to make sure the building operates on renewable energy. A roof terrace will serve a dual purpose, helping with the natural cooling of the building as well as promoting the wellbeing of its occupants. All of the car-parking spaces will have electric car charging points, coupled with secure cycle storage and changing facilities on the ground floor to encourage workers to take more sustainable and healthier ways to travel to the office.

Simon Dew, development director at Muse Developments, added: “We’re very excited to announce this important milestone for One City Park and to be working with Bradford Council and Caddick Construction on this flagship scheme. The significance of One City Park can’t be underestimated for Bradford and we know there’s growing demand from businesses looking to relocate or expand in the city centre.”

Adrian Dobson, managing director for Caddick Construction, said: “This is a high-profile scheme in the heart of Bradford that will have a transformational effect on the city centre. Caddick is delighted to have been chosen as construction partner to deliver on such an important project for Muse, Bradford Council and the city as a whole.”

Jason Longhurst, Bradford Council’s strategic director for place, said: “We are delighted that Caddick Construction has been appointed to bring this flagship scheme to life. One City Park will be a huge step forward in our ambition to become a clean growth city district and provide a welcome boost to the city centre economy.”

Muse Developments is an established specialist in place-changing regeneration, working in close partnerships with councils, local stakeholders and the wider business communities to create award winning landmark developments across the UK. Muse is also part of Morgan Sindall plc – the UK’s leading construction and regeneration group.

Bradford was also recently named in a national report as the city with the most potential to benefit from the Levelling Up agenda. This report coincides with significant investment for Bradford into both transport and infrastructure as part of the £50m Transforming Cities public realm enhancement programme.

For further information visit www.onecitypark.com.