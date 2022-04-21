Nathan Barr appointed as new managing director for Westgate.

Westgate situated in Stafford are pleased to announce the arrival of Nathan Barr as their new Managing Director. Nathan joins the business following a successful career at ODL Europe where he has driven revenue growth through market share and introduction of new products via various channels.

Having established his career credentials within the manufacturing sector working both nationally and internationally over a number of years, Nathan looks to spearhead the continued growth of Westgate’s business. The move comes as part of extensive expansion plans for Westgate, which has seen significant growth through new market and product developments over the past five years.

Nathan’s experience within the manufacturing sector, combined with his achievements in previous roles, strengthens Westgate’s commitment to its future aspirations, its customers, suppliers, and employees.

Commenting on his appointment, Nathan said “I am excited to join Westgate at this time to build on the great work and foundations the team has put in place. With an extensive product range, new products in development, ambitious plans and a phenomenal culture we will continue on our growth journey.”