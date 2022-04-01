NEW HQ FOR FAST-GROWING RECOM SOLUTIONS

Fast-growing RECOM Solutions has moved to new headquarters to accommodate its expanding team.

RECOM, a construction project management consultancy which also acts as a main contractor, fire protection and cladding specialist, has relocated to Salford Quays after acquiring a three-storey building on the Waters Edge Business Park.

The 4,000 sq ft building provides scope to further expand RECOM’s team, which currently stands at a record high of 30 following recruitment across its operations.

Its move marks a return to Salford Quays, where it was based until 2020 when it relocated to Trafford Park.

RECOM enlisted chartered surveyors Fletcher Bond to assist in the search for new premises after outgrowing its base in Trafford Park.

A fit-out of its new headquarters is under way. The ground floor will feature a reception area, showers and changing facilities and three meeting rooms.

On the first floor will be breakout areas for staff and RECOM’s new fire protection training academy.

The academy will be a live environment for the training of operatives in the latest industry measures, legislation and new products, as well as being a showcase for this specialism to its nationwide client base, in the residential, care home, healthcare, commercial, leisure, education, heritage buildings and industrial sectors.

RECOM is an approved contractor under the UK’s Fire Accreditation Scheme (FIRAS) for its fire protection services, which include fire door surveys and installations, repairs and upgrades, fire strategy reviews, compartmentation surveying, penetration sealing, advice and guidance, training, development and support.

The company is also a member of the Association for Specialist Fire Protection, a trade association for the passive fire protection sector.

The second floor of RECOM’s new HQ on Modwen Road will house office space and the firm’s accounts department.

RECOM, which was founded in 2015 by directors Jason McKnight and Joseph Dillon, undertakes construction project management and main contracting work across sectors including healthcare, education, retail and leisure, commercial and residential. It also provides consultancy services to assist in the delivery of high-quality projects. These services include design, risk, quality, health and safety and sustainability alongside passive fire protection and cladding.

Clients of the company include Barry’s Bootcamp, Pot Kettle Black, Urban Village Bars, WUKPG, Arrowsmith Investments, The Derwent Group, Fletcher Bond, the University of Manchester and the NHS.

Joseph Dillon, left, and Jason McKnight inside RECOM Solutions’ new headquarters

Jason McKnight said: “It is the right time to buy a permanent home for the business, and the new premises gives us the scope for further growth in the team across our passive fire protection division and our other services, including our construction offering.

“The Quays is an ideal location and is popular with our staff. It has excellent transport links and amenities, and is a desirable area in which to live, with a number of developments springing up offering private rented accommodation.

“Additionally, our new building is close to the Manchester Ship Canal and it’s only a short walk to Manchester city centre.

“This investment shows our willingness to retain a firm foothold in Manchester and to attract the best possible talent within our sectors. We are currently going through a period of growth and need the best facilities we can provide for our expanding team.”