New laboratories to spur growth in energy security solutions

Nuclear AMRC Midlands is set to lead dynamic supply chain developments in high value UK manufacturing

Work on a transformative £15m nuclear research facility in Infinity Park Derby (IPD) is now underway, which will advance manufacturing capabilities in sustainable energy using pioneering technologies.

The 46,728 sq. ft research centre, Nuclear AMRC Midlands, scheduled for completion by early 2023, next to Rolls-Royce and within 20 minutes’ drive of global manufacturers Toyota, Alstom and JCB, is preparing to support companies of all sizes to join carbon neutral supply chains ahead of the global race to achieve net zero by 2050.

With energy prices now at record levels, Nuclear AMRC Midlands will help to guide the manufacturing industry towards critical energy transitions to facilitate growth in a carbon neutral economy.

Development of the new Nuclear AMRC facility follows a successful pilot programme at Infinity Park’s Connect iHub, joined by the University of Derby, now home to fifteen engineers and support staff. The new research site will support 35 collaborative research and development projects, including high value sectors such as aerospace, automotive and rail within the first five years.

Professor Warren Manning, Provost – Innovation and Research at the University of Derby, said: “Co-locating the Institute of Innovation in Sustainable Engineering with the Nuclear AMRC will enable us to share resources and expertise and open up new opportunities for our academics to support whole business sectors to become greener, more efficient, more competitive and ultimately help drive the recovery and future prosperity of our city and region.”

The Government-backed IPD collaboration, with the University of Derby, Derby City Council, Wilson Bowden, Peveril Securities, Harpur Crewe Estate and Rolls-Royce, with over £9m from D2N2, will accelerate technological innovations uniting skills, markets, and demand with clean energy.

Andrew Storer, CEO, Nuclear AMRC said: “As the first High Value Manufacturing Catapult facility in the East Midlands, we will continue to work closely with local industry, academic and government partners to deliver sustainable growth for decades to come. The coming years will see increasing investment into clean energy and low-carbon technologies, and the region is well placed to capitalise on the opportunity thanks to its wealth of experience, innovation and engineering expertise. We have already helped dozens of Midlands-based manufacturers to develop their capabilities for the nuclear sector and want to work with even more to support their ambitions across other growing low-carbon sectors.”

Mark Bielby, of March Developments, development managers for IPD LLP said: “Nuclear AMRC is a beacon of excellence and its involvement at Infinity Park Derby is projected to add £71m to the local economy over five years. The shift to carbon neutral technologies is now an obvious priority for industry and with the help of our construction partner Stepnell we will deliver a sustainably designed building, which will lead by example.”