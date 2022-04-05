New Training Awards Celebrating People,Dedication and Achievement in Plastering and Interior Trades

FIS and The Worshipful Company of Plaisterers have joined forces to expand on the Plaisterers’ Training Awards, which traditionally covered plastering and drylining, to encompass the wider finishes and interiors sector. The new Training Awards will now recognise outstanding individuals and contributions made to recruiting, training and developing people in plastering and interior trades.

Commenting on the expansion of the awards, FIS President Helen Tapper and Member of The Worshipful Company of Plaisterers Industry Committee said: “When looking at the skills shortages that have impacted our sector in recent times, it often belies the effort that businesses, training providers and individuals are making. FIS and the Plaisterers are both committed to encouraging people to join the industry and a focus on continuous learning and development.



“People talk about competence and that is vital, but so too is pride in what we do – our work is the stuff that makes structures and shells into homes, hospitals, workplaces and inspiring educational settings. The people that do this are skilled craftspeople and more needs to be done to recognise this, both within and beyond our sector. We have a proud tradition, but a bright future too and this initiative is about two of our key institutions working together to help us to identify, celebrate and learn from the people who are building this future.”



The awards categories will acknowledge individuals, employees, students, apprentices, independent training providers and colleges who have made an exceptional contribution to learning and development in the sector.

The 2022 award categories are:

• Student of the Year – Plaisterers Award for Plastering Trades

• Student of the Year – FIS Award for Interior Trades

• Apprentice of the Year – Plaisterers Award for Plastering Trades

• Apprentice of the Year – FIS Award for Interior Trades

• Colleges and Independent Training Providers (large)

• Colleges and Independent Training Providers (small)

• FIS Member Training Programme

• Mentors Award

• Lifetime Achievement Award

As well as trade specific sponsored awards:

• British Gypsum Trophy (independent training provider/college drylining)

• Saint Gobain Formula Trophy (Fibrous/GRG can be any organisation or person)

The awards will officially open for entries on the 31st March and close mid-August. The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Plaisterers’ Hall on the 22nd November.



Master of The Worshipful Company of Plaisterers Margaret Coates commented: “Our aim is to create with FIS a Training Awards event that showcases the very best of the sector’s occupations, that both encourages and inspires others to do more. The skills shortage is profound. We must address this, by attracting people to the plastering and interior trades and by promoting excellent training providers and supportive employers.



“A vibrant construction industry is crucial to a strong economy and our sector plays an important role. We look forward to working with FIS not just in rewarding and celebrating success but finding and telling the stories that inspire others to join or invest in those people who will lead our amazing sector forwards. We urge and encourage you to enter this collaborative competition and to tell your story.”

For more details on entering these awards visit https://www.thefis.org/membership-hub/fis-awards/fis-wcp-training-awards/