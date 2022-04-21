Orthogonal relocates to Moorfield’s Aberdeen Innovation Park

Orthogonal Ltd, the engineering company, has relocated to Moorfield Group’s Aberdeen Innovation Park in Bridge of Don, as part of its business expansion plans. The company has agreed a five-year lease at Unit 7A of Crombie Lodge, moving into its new headquarters at the end of February.

Orthogonal, founded in 2020 by John Niven, provides industrial 3D CAD printing services and solutions for the engineering, electronics, architectural, aerospace and automotive sectors, as well as the oil and gas industry.

Currently working towards ISO9001 certification, with support via Digital Boost, the company also develops bespoke prototypes or custom models and is planning to scale operations to enable production of a wide range of engineering polymers including PEEK, Carbon PEEK and ULTEM and a selection of metals.

John Niven, Director of Operations at Orthogonal, said:

“Having operated in the oil and gas sector for many years, I saw a gap in the market for 3D printing services and decided to set-up the business. Launching at the onset of the pandemic was certainly a challenge, but we have weathered the storm and have been steadily building a strong customer base. With an increase in demand for our services, we decided to look for suitable premises.

“Crombie Lodge is an outstanding location for us and this move marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the development of our business. It offers great facilities, is modern and innovative, as well as being set in a beautiful green environment. It offers expansion options and we can easily access our markets. Quite simply, it is the perfect base for our business to develop and thrive.

Hugh Canham, Head of Asset Management at Moorfield Group added:

“Crombie Lodge is a well-located, high-quality base for Orthogonal which will give the business the flexibility it needs to scale at pace. We wish John and his team the very best in achieving their development plans and we look forward to seeing the business grow and develop here.

“With the easing of work-from-home restrictions and more businesses returning to the workplace, recent months have seen an uptake in letting activity across both parks. We expect to see the positive momentum continue, particularly as companies adopt hybrid working arrangements and examine their office space requirements.

“We remain committed to an ongoing programme of improvement and refurbishment across both parks to ensure that Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks remain in demand from occupiers across Aberdeen and the North East.”

Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks comprise 200,000 sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies and a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees. The Parks offer a varied mix of office solutions, including leased offices, serviced offices and coworking space, catering to the needs of occupiers of all sizes. The Parks are conveniently located approximately three miles north of Aberdeen city centre and close to the Third Don Crossing.

Crombie Lodge comprises 12,000 sq ft of serviced office space over two floors and has recently undergone a comprehensive reconfiguration and refurbishment programme, which was managed by Aberdeen-based architect Cooper & MacGregor. The programme of works was completed to Grade A standard and includes upgrades to the building exterior, along with the reconfiguration of the entire building, including reception and shared areas. The development incorporates the best achievable sustainability and environment standards.

Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks, which is managed by Avison Young.