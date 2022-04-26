Panattoni Acquires Logistics Site to Serve New Markets

Panattoni, the largest industrial real estate developer in Europe, has acquired a 22-acre site in an established industrial location in West Sussex for a last-mile logistics development.

The site, called Panattoni Park Burgess Hill, is located at Burgess Hill, fronting the A2300 dual carriageway and providing fast access to the A23/M23, Crawley, Brighton and the south coast markets. It is already home to DPD and Roche.

Panattoni is intending to speculatively develop the rest of the site with facilities from 7,466 sq ft to 141,460 sq ft, although it is in discussions with a number of occupiers already showing interest in bespoke units.

Panattoni expects to start construction in the fourth quarter of this year with the intention of delivering units to a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’ in the middle of 2023. It will take advantage of the site’s outline planning consent to build the units quickly, offering opportunities for both B2 and B8 occupiers. Panattoni’s vast experience of buy, build and let was recently demonstrated at the former Benthalls site in Farnborough, which it bought, built and let in just 11 months.

Tony Watkins, Development Director at Panattoni, said: “This well-located site provides us with the opportunity to meet the high occupier demand for logistics space in the Crawley, Brighton and south coast markets, where the supply of available space is very low. We will be offering a wide range of unit sizes to occupiers in an area where there is a critical lack of stock to serve such a big market of consumers”.

Letting agents are DTRE, Lambert Smith Hampton and SHW.

Panattoni was founded in the USA in 1986 and has grown to become the world’s largest privately-owned industrial developer. Panattoni has served over 2,500 customers worldwide and developed more than 525 million sq ft of logistics space. In the United Kingdom, Panattoni has positioned itself as the largest speculative developer, committing to speculatively develop over 3 million sq ft annually.

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Home of Construction Industry News