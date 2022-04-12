Philips LED solution illuminates the Sheffield Tramline with energy efficient lighting

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has worked closely with Sheffield Stagecoach to upgrade the lighting for all platforms on the Sheffield Supertram, one of the UK’s busiest tramlines with traffic of 10.5 million passengers every year. The upgrade is a move from energy-intensive SON-T lamps to the new Philips TrueForce Core LED Road 40W lamps, which promise improved white light quality in customer-facing areas for increased safety and enhanced colour rendering for better visibility. In addition, with this replacement, it is estimated over 800,000 kWh energy will be saved each year by using the Trueforce LED lamps, as the lighting installed uses 80% less energy.

After several months of extensive research into the right lighting solutions, Sheffield Stagecoach found the Philips TrueForce Core LED Road LED lamp 40W to be the perfect fit that meets all necessary specifications and objectives for upgrading the lighting. This replacement to the new SON lighting dramatically reduces the maintenance costs of lamps and the ageing electromagnetic gear system by reducing the need for frequent replacements and maintenance visits. The Philips TrueForce Core LED Road brings all the energy-efficiency and long-lifetime benefits of LED to HID replacement while providing instant saving with low initial investment, removing the need to replace existing fixtures. Philips TrueForce Core LED Road lamps are a tubular glass envelope LED retro-fit similar to that of SON-T lamps. They will fit in the existing luminaires and importantly work truly with the luminaire’s optic making sure that light is photometrically positioned.

Signify was recommended as the lighting provider of choice by CEF Sheffield.

‘’For a long now, we have been looking for the best replacement that physically fits into the existing luminaires, taking away the need to replace them. We also needed to ensure the new lightbulbs meet all our objectives of enhanced safety, better visibility and being environmentally friendly. The Philips LED lighting solutions offer several benefits such as better colour rendering, enhanced CCTV visibility, increased traveller, staff safety, and improved visibility at the tram stops. In addition, the energy savings are impressive when compared with conventional light sources and long-lasting products. With instant restrike of the new LED lamps, this takes away the waiting period of HID cooldown in the case of power outages. We are sure we will reap several benefits for a long time to come.’’

Mark Tomkins, Infrastructure Electrical Co-ordinator, Stagecoach Supertram

‘’Our LED solution for the Sheffield tramline will encourage travellers to travel on the line worry-free due to the better visibility and safety. To add to this, the positive impact on the environment is another huge benefit for the Sheffield tramline as the upgrade to LED lighting helps reduce the tramline’s environmental impact. We are excited to be part of such an exciting project that ultimately leads to the citizen welfare and satisfaction.’’ Simon Greenwood, Sales Director Trade & Specification, Signify UK&I.