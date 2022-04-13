Placefirst reports record growth and portfolio expansion

Leading and award-winning build-to-rent provider Placefirst has reported record property portfolio growth, demonstrating continued commitment to expansion plans.

The regeneration specialist has doubled its portfolio since January 2021 and has hit an important milestone of 1500 homes. Placefirst is on track to reach a projected milestone of 6500 homes by 2026.

This milestone follows a year of major development success in 2021, bolstering Placefirst’s reputation as a front runner in the build-to-rent industry with a proven track record of creating quality homes designed specifically for long-term renters.

One key project has been the launch of ‘Elevate’, an £8m apartment scheme in Manchester. Elevate has brought back into use a former Jobcentre by repurposing the building and adding a new top floor to give it a new lease of life. The scheme is now in its final stages and delivers 53 modern apartments. Elevate will complete in spring 2022 and has attracted huge interest, hitting a pre let figure of 75% this week.

In addition to Elevate, both Placefirst’s Skye Edge and Scholars View developments are also due to complete in spring 2022. And the final phase of Placefirst’s iconic award-winning Welsh Streets development in Liverpool, which began in 2016, will be submitted for planning in the autumn.

To support the growth plans, Placefirst is continuing to develop its pipeline across the UK. Standout schemes include Esh Winning, which received planning approval at the end of last year. The brownfield site will be transformed into a neighbourhood of 89 new homes, and will be the largest delivery of bungalows in a generation. Work is set to start on site this year.

In Bolton, Placefirst is working on an exciting scheme in collaboration with Bolton Council. The project is set to deliver over 150 rental homes in the town centre as part of a significant regeneration project.

A £65m residential scheme in Wolverhampton for 366 new homes and commercial space as part of a major regeneration project in the heart of the city’s historic Canalside Quarter, also received full planning approval in the final quarter of 2021.

Placefirst is committed to creating thriving neighbourhoods with a strong sense of place, operating an end-to-end service which includes a dedicated resident services manager and community engagement initiatives.

The last two years have seen the landscape of the private rental market change as people look to move to areas that offer a sense of place, and provision to stay long-term. Placefirst’s homes are designed to provide everything you could want for modern living with pets allowed, private and communal garden areas, strong sustainability credentials and quality guaranteed by delivering homes that are designed specifically for rent.

David Mawson, chief executive at Placefirst comments: “We are delighted to have doubled our portfolio in the past year. The 1500 homes milestone is an incredible achievement for the business, extends our track record as a specialist in the single family housing market, and is a culmination of the hard work that is put into each of our developments. We provide an end-to-end service; designing, letting and managing every neighbourhood and always keep high quality and our residents at the forefront of our values.

“The impact of our developments has been fantastic; we have a track record of delivering high-spec homes to our communities through placemaking and innovative regeneration. We are excited about future projects and look forward to continuing our success.”