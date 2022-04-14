Quintain Living launches stunning mid-century modern apartments at new Madison building

Comfortable, welcoming homes now available to rent in Wembley Park

Stylish John Lewis & Partners furnishings deliver a timeless, classic look

Park aspect and on-site amenities complete Madison’s appeal

Quintain Living – the award-winning management company overseeing the rental of more than 3,250 apartments in Wembley Park – has launched 381 new homes at its latest building, Madison.

The mid-century modern inspired apartments deliver a stylish, uncluttered vibe that feels sophisticated and simple. They bring to mind the elegance of 1950s/60s New York – the era so delightfully captured by hit TV show Mad Men, which was influential in the design of the apartments’ interiors.

Furnished by John Lewis & Partners, Madison’s apartments have a timeless, classic feel, with plenty of natural materials. Cool, calming tones of rich cream and pale green are counterbalanced by darker shades of brown or grey and warm orange. Retro-influenced sofas come with heavily textured grey fabrics and wooden legs, with dark-toned woods featuring heavily in dining table chairs, accent chairs with dark green or navy plush fabric seats and backs, consoles and more. Harlequin rugs and cushions add warmth and contrast.

“Madison is inspired by modern mid-century design with a laid back and mature feel, the curated furniture selection reflects this. You’ll find deep wood tones, sleek lines and vintage inspired bespoke artwork, when brought together they achieve a classic timeless look.”Joseph Bradley, Spokesperson, John Lewis & Partners

The furnishings are all about sleek lines and luxury fabrics, with pieces chosen to suit the apartments’ two-colour palette options. In the bedrooms, a mix of a blend of upholstered, rattan and metal beds change up the look of each bedroom and continue the mid-century elegance that flows throughout the homes.

Madison’s apartments feature artworks inspired by the mid-century modern feel, some of which were painted by local artist Laura Ashby, who has been a Quintain Living resident since 2017. Laura worked together with John Lewis & Partners and their supply chain to produce bespoke artwork prints for Madison.

Residents can choose between the light and dark colour palettes, a fresh light palette that incorporates greys and greens and an elegant dark one that’s all about dark wood tones and classic curves. The light palette features light sage and beige tones, with light blue tiled bathrooms, light brown wardrobe doors and worn ash effect wood flooring. The dark palette features rich blues and browns with dark blue tiled bathrooms, rustic barn wood effect flooring and dark brown wardrobe doors. The result is apartments that feel warm and inviting – these are homes to relax and unwind in, tucked away from the hustle and bustle of London. Large windows fill the apartments with light and make the most of the exceptional views over the leafy Union Park – one of London’s first new large public parks in decades.

All apartments have been designed around contemporary life. They include 36 adaptable apartments for wheelchair users and disabled residents, while all two-bedroom apartments have two bathrooms, making them ideal for sharers.

“Each of our Wembley Park buildings has its own distinctive character and that’s certainly the case at Madison. The apartments offer a sophisticated, calming home – a haven for residents to retreat from the world and take time to focus on family life or winding down from work.”Danielle Bayless, Chief Operating Officer, Quintain Living

In addition to the stylish apartments, Madison provides a range of on-site amenities. There’s a super-gym at ground level while the podium garden features a children’s play area and a dog park, as well as pretty, geometric gardens with three rentable BBQs for residents’ use. Carefully considered planting has ensured maximum appeal to bees and other pollinators and insects, delivering a sense of richness and maturity across the setting. Madison residents also enjoy use of a rooftop-level loft, with comfy seating and a kitchenette that’s ideal for social gatherings. There’s also another large lounge for relaxing and socialising in, while the private work-from-home area provides desks for peace and focus.

“From the individual apartments to the social spaces, Madison has a very calm, serene air about it. It’s both comfortable and practical, while also being stylish – an appealing combination for somewhere to call home. We’re delighted to be launching these new homes in Wembley Park, where they are positioned to get the best out of the neighbourhood, as well as being a quick six-minutes from the Tube which provides access to Central London within 12 minutes.”Danielle Bayless, Chief Operating Officer, Quintain Living

Located on the doorstep of Wembley Stadium, and close to the OVO Arena Wembley and London’s largest BOXPARK, Madison is ideal for renters who want to have everything on hand but also enjoy their own calm space in the midst of all the action.Homes at Madison will be available for occupancy from the end of April 2022. For more information on Quintain Living or to book a viewing, visit www.quintainliving.com, @quintainliving on Instagram or call 020 3151 1927.