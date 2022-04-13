Revealed: the UK cities where builders are most in-demand

Brits search for local builders on Google 162,238 times a month and now new research has revealed where they are most in-demand.

The study, conducted by IronmongeryDirect, the UK’s largest supplier of specialist ironmongery, analysed search data from across the nation..

Exeter is the biggest hotspot, with 1,702 monthly searches for local builders, on average.

1. Exeter – 1,702 monthly searches (14 per 1,000 people)

2. Bath – 1,277 (13)

3. Bedford – 1,053 (11)

4. Preston – 1,078 (11)

5. York – 1,740 (11)

The most in-demand trades across the UK are:

The people of Bath are most likely to seek the services of a tradesperson, with 103 monthly Google searches per 1,000 residents – the highest rate in the UK. The Somerset city is followed by Preston (102) and Bedford (88).

However, this varies by trade, with Exeter being the most lucrative city for many workers.

Dominick Sandford, Managing Director at IronmongeryDirect, said: “Tradespeople are incredibly valued members of communities all over the UK, but it’s interesting to see exactly where their skills are most sought-after at the moment.

“For people looking to enter a trade or set up their own business, data like this could be really useful when choosing a location to establish yourself, as it’s a helpful indicator of potential demand for your services.”

To see the top five locations where each trade is most in-demand, visit: https://www.ironmongerydirect.co.uk/blog/the-uk-cities-where-each-trade-is-most-in-demand